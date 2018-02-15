Hotels expected to break ground in spring

OCEANSIDE — Developer S.D. Malkin Properties, Inc. and hotel company Two Roads Hospitality plan to break ground on two long-awaited beachfront hotels this spring.

“From first seeing the site in 2004, S.D. Malkin Properties had the vision that Oceanside would become a world-class beach resort destination,” Jeremy Cohen, director at S.D. Malkin, said.

The adjacent hotels on the 2.75-acre project site will operate as Joie de Vivre Hotels and Destination Hotels properties.

Joie de Vivre boutique hotel on the north block of Pacific Street will feature 160 guest rooms and suites, a coffee house, an 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool and bar area and 3,000 square feet of street level retail space.

The Destination resort on the south block of Pacific Street holds 226 guest rooms and suites, a signature restaurant, an indoor-outdoor bar and lounge, spa, an elevated 9,000-square-foot pool deck and extensive meeting and event space.

“We’re excited about this long anticipated event for the beach hotels and look forward to its groundbreaking this spring,” said Leslee Gaul, president and CEO of Visit Oceanside Conference and Visitors Bureau.

The hotel project has had 12 years of stops and starts since the company’s initial 2004 vision. It has weathered the statewide dissolve of city Redevelopment Districts and lawsuit stalls.

The delay in breaking ground on the two hotels may be good timing. Over the past 10 years the downtown has seen steady growth and a recent surge of hand-crafted beer, dining and art entrepreneurship.

“The timing is perfect,” Gaul said.

Gaul describes the decade of planning as a thoughtful, community-involved process.

“The community came together and worked with the city and S.D. Malkin for many years to create a special hotel product for Oceanside,” Gaul said.

A positive result is the hotel will strive to incorporate they city’s local character into its designs and spirit of operations. Jamie Sabatier, CEO of Two Roads Hospitality, says he sees a strong sense of community, miles of pristine beaches and a casual, laid-back vibe as inviting qualities Oceanside holds for hotel guests.

The planned hotels will add another unique experience for visitors and locals in addition to the neighboring Wyndham Resorts timeshare and hotel and Springhill Suites hotel.

Among the welcome features the new hotels bring are large meeting rooms. Event facilities allow large gatherings to be held and enable the city to leverage business opportunities that come with them. Gaul said it is an opportunity the city previously missed out on due to lack of meeting and event space.

“The new hotels will provide the opportunity to target diverse markets that will help provide year-round business for our restaurants, museums, retail and recreational activities,” Gaul said.

The planned hotels will generate visitor spending and tax dollars for the city, which will improve city services and quality of life. A 2014 estimate of annual TOT tax for both hotels is $3.4 million.

The new hotels are expected to be built and start serving guests in early 2020.