Forever 21 set to open in Carlsbad this year

CARLSBAD — Space is quickly running out at the newly renovated The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

A new modern and sleek design has the mall back as a center of commerce after years of struggling to attract shoppers. Now, the mall has announced its latest tenant, the retail giant and Los Angeles-based Forever 21.

According to Rouse Properties’ press representative, Forever 21 will open its doors in late 2018 and will be the only location in Carlsbad. The store will consist of 24,000 square feet of space and be located on the lower level between Zara and Dave & Buster’s.

Last year, the mall saw a rebirth thanks to a massive financial investment from Rouse Properties, the owner of the mall. A total cost of the renovation has not been released.

Rouse Properties purchased the mall from the Westfield Corporation in 2015 for $170 million, and has pumped millions more into the renovations.

“We are really pleased with the results so far,” Rouse CEO Brian Harper said in an interview last year, adding design plans have pretty much mirrored the results. “What we’ve done in 18 to 24 months is a lot.”

Forever 21, however, began 30 years ago as Fashion 21 and reached $700,000 in sales in its first year. Now, it is the fifth largest specialty in the United States. The company is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise and is expected to open 600 stores in the next three years, according to the company’s website.

While Forever 21 is another headliner foe The Shoppes at Carlsbad, Rouse added other retail giants such as H&M and Zara along with Pandora, plus the Yard House, The Cheesecake Factory and Francesca’s last year.

In addition to Forever 21, other additions to the mall this year include Breakfast Republic, Wokcano, Texas de Brazil and Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market.

On Nov. 14, 2017, The Cheesecake Factory opened its doors along with Francesca’s, while Nov. 16 saw Pandora opening. The Islands opened last year, while Victoria’s Secret and American Eagle Outfitter renovated their shops and expanded their lines.

Graced by Grit, Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop and Yard House all opened in December 2017, and three more restaurants are scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018 — Breakfast Republic, Nekter and Poke Hut.

The Shoppes at Carlsbad renovations, meanwhile, will be completed in the first quarter of 2018. Additional stores and cosmetic landscaping will be finished in March.