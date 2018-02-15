Campaign launched to end plastic straw use

REGION — From now until Earth Day, April 22, the Surfrider Foundation San Diego Chapter is hosting the launch of a no-plastic-straws campaign.

The Surfrider Foundation’s Rise Above Plastics & Ocean Friendly Restaurants program are moving to pass an ordinance mandating “straws by request only” and eventually a “plastic straw ban” in service establishments.

The group is calling consumers to take the No Straw pledge at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScNfxZjrytBA8tLyLZy12wdGONfiXnMT6ple3MZOP9Q_XiRcQ/viewform and enroll organization’s service establishments to only offer straws by request or better yet, only offer paper straws if at all.

Current Ocean Friendly Restaurants will take the pledge to offer straws by request only and remove plastic straws from their restaurant. Surfrider has negotiated 50 percent off paper straws, which equalizes the cost of plastic straws and paper.



New Ocean Friendly Restaurants will be registered into the program. The 2018 goal of total Ocean Friendly Restaurants is to have 200 strong ocean-friendly restaurants.

A movie screening of “Straws,” a documentary, will be held April at Bird’s Surf Shed, 1091 W. Morena Boulevard, San Diego, plus beer, music with a purpose and a panel discussion.



The program is in response to increased plastic waste on beaches and in oceans. Surfrider’s Rise Above Plastics & Ocean Friendly Restaurants programs will continue the policy campaign until either a “Straws Upon Request” ordinance or a “Plastic Straw Ban” is passed in the city of San Diego

Straws are single use plastic made from petroleum and 500 million straws are used every day in the U.S. Straw recycling is unavailable but straws are one of the most common items found during beach cleanups.

For more information, visit http://surfridersd.org/ or OFR@surfridersd.org.