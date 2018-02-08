5-city car chase ends in arrest

SAN DIEGO — An auto theft suspect led deputies on a five-city road chase Feb. 6 before getting boxed in and arrested on a dead-end street near Batiquitos Lagoon.

The roughly 30-minute pursuit began about 3:15 p.m., when patrol personnel spotted a stolen Nissan Altima on Cuyamaca Street in Santee and tried to pull it over, according to sheriff’s officials.

The driver refused to yield, entering state Route 52 and fleeing to the west into San Diego, where he got onto northbound Interstate 805 and eventually merged onto I-5, Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

While fleeing at speeds up to about 85 mph, the suspect got into a collision with another vehicle and briefly exited onto city streets in Miramar and Carmel Valley before re-entering freeway lanes and continuing on to th north.

After passing through Solana Beach and Encinitas, the fleeing man exited I-5 in Carlsbad, where he wound up cornered on a residential cul-de-sac on Shoal Court, south of Poinsettia Lane, and was taken into custody.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

— City News Service