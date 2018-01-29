Legal Notices, January 26, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (1/26, 2/09, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: McManus Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-147 CDP FILING DATE: June 27, 2017 APPLICANT: Bruce Peeling LOCATION: 535, 541, and 545 Fourth Street (APN 258-072-10) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request for the demolition of all onsite structures, and the construction of a new single-family residence on an existing lot. The subject property is located in the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan- Residential 15 (D-R15) zone and the Coastal Zone ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681, or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: McDowell Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-190 CDP FILING DATE: August 17, 2017 APPLICANT: McDowell Family Trust LOCATION: 1077 Aloha Drive (APN: 259-271-39-00) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for an addition to a single-story single-family residence. The subject property is located within the Residential 5 (R-5) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Tourmaline Single-Family Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-195 CDP FILING DATE: August 22, 2017 APPLICANT: Stephanie Lupton LOCATION: 237 La Mesa Avenue (APN 256-31-02) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request for the demolition of an existing residence, and the construction of a new residence on an existing lot. The subject property is located in the Residential Single Family-11 (RS-11) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681, or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2018 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department's determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above Items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/26/18 CN 21235

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (1/26, 2/9, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION TENTATIVE PARCEL MAP TIME EXTENSION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Wallace CASE NUMBER: 17-054 EXT/CDP FILING DATE: March 14, 2017 APPLICANT: Graig Ronholm LOCATION: 1967 N. Vulcan Avenue, APN: 216-052-01 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project proposes to extend an approved Tentative Parcel Map (TPM) and Coastal Development Permit for one year, said map consisting of four parcels and a remainder parcel. The project was originally approved as part of Case No. 08-132 TPM/CDP. The project site is currently has greenhouse structures and is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) General Plan Land Use Designation and is zoned North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Residential 3 (NR-3). The property is also located within the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City performed an Environmental Initial Study as part of Case No. 08-132 TPM/CDP, which had determined that no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project with implementation of mitigation measures. A Mitigated Negative Declaration was adopted in conjunction with that approval. The Time Extension request and Coastal Development Permit allows for a one year extension with no changes proposed to the original project approval as noted above, which is considered exempt under CEQA. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, 760-633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2018 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/26/18 CN 21234

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT – FIELD OPERATIONS SECTION 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) SIDEWALK CLEANING SERVICES RFP 2018-03 The City is soliciting Requests for Proposals from qualified firms to provide regularly scheduled cleaning of sidewalks, benches, trash receptacles and other assets in Historic Downtown Encinitas throughout the year. The intent of this RFP is to select a contractor to professionally perform such services for the City in order to maintain pedestrian safety and a visually aesthetically pleasing appearance of Historic Downtown City of Encinitas. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. The City reserves the right to further negotiate the terms and conditions of the contract. This project will be awarded based on demonstrated ability and perform providing similar services at a fair and reasonable cost. This contract may not be awarded to the lowest bidder. All firms submitting bid proposals must hold a valid State California General Engineering A or General Building Contractor B. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. PROPOSALS: Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018 via the PlanetBids system used to download the RFP. 01/19/18, 01/26/18 CN 21223

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-14-618023-JP Order No.: 140069623-CA-MAI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/7/2004. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor(s): RICARDO MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ, A MARRIED MAN Recorded: 10/15/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0979246 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/21/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $907,263.04 The purported property address is: 773 CALLE DE SOTO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor's Parcel No.: 220-430-08-00 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-618023-JP. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-618023-JP IDSPub #0136248 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 2/9/2018 CN 21229

AFC-1087 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/16/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 87729 11328AZ CSR11328AZ ANNUAL 28 211-010-94-00 DANNY E FIELD AND PAMELA T FIELD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5986.42 87731 10430CO CSR10430CO BIENNIAL ODD 30 211-010-94-00 JAMES CAVOLT 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4559.22 87732 32029DZ CSR32029DZ ANNUAL 29 211-010-94-00 FRANK KWOK AND CINDY TAMIKO-NAKASONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5621.84 87733 31528CO CSR31528CO BIENNIAL ODD 28 211-010-94-00 KATHRYN HALTERMAN 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4672.50 87734 11230AZ CSR11230AZ ANNUAL 30 211-010-94-00 HUGH SKELLY TRUSTEE OF THE HUGH SKELLY SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED DEC. 20 1989 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $7294.68 87735 10927CE CSR10927CE BIENNIAL 27 211-010-94-00 AYENDE ALCALA 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5099.36 87736 32229BZ CSR32229BZ ANNUAL 29 211-010-94-00 JAN M THOMPSON AND MARY C THOMPSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5517.60 87737 10329CZ CSR10329CZ ANNUAL 29 211-010-94-00 ANN G. ADAMS-DAY A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5819.70 87740 11026BZ CSR11026BZ BIENNIAL ODD 211-010-94-00 JEANINE M. HILLIS A SINGLE WOMAN AND MURIEL D. HUNTER A SINGLE WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5929.25 87741 32133CO CSR32133CO BIENNIAL ODD 33 211-010-94-00 KITTY ROBINSON SINGLE WOMAN SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4823.06 87742 20832DZ CSR20832DZ ANNUAL 32 211-010-94-00 OSCAR E. JAUREGUI AND CATALINA JAUREGUI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4414.58 87743 10928CZ CSR10928CZ ANNUAL 28 211-010-94-00 ZOE M. BENDITT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4504.32 87744 11511CO CSR11511CO BIENNIAL ODD 211-010-94-00 ROBERT L .POWELL AND JANET G. POWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $3673.40 87746 32826DZ CSR32826DZ ANNUAL 26 211-010-94-00 THOMAS ROCKWOOD AND KATHY A ROCKWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $6417.46 87747 10232BZ CSR10232BZ ANNUAL 32 211-010-94-00 LESLIE R FAIRFIELD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5981.77 87748 32828DO CSR32828DO BIENNIAL ODD 28 211-010-94-00 JAMES M SICARD AND LISA M SICARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $3879.55 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-858-207-0646, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 1/22/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 01/26/18, 02/02/18, 02/09/18 CN 21228

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No.: 2017-00115 Loan No.: 0578xxxx YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/13/2015. Trustor: Steven Goldschmied, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: Resolve Trustee Services, LLC Recorded 2/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0069842 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/16/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $631,491.60 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1037 Beverly Drive Vista, California 92084 A.P.N.: 174-161-36 Date: 1/11/2018 Resolve Trustee Services, LLC 600 E John Carpenter Freeway, Suite 200 Irving, Texas 75062 Sale Line: (800) 793-6107 Rick Snoke, President A-4643916 01/26/2018, 02/02/2018, 02/09/2018 CN 21227

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000006931091 Title Order No.: 170280693 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/05/2015. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 01/15/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0018150 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: DAVID H. BREIER, A WIDOWER, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 02/26/2018 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2132 GUM TREE LANE, FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 APN#: 105-112-47-00 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $400,431.91. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006931091. Date: 01/12/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 A-4643755 01/26/2018, 02/02/2018, 02/09/2018 CN 21226

T.S. No.: 2013-02855-CA A.P.N.:263-470-31-00 Property Address: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/13/2004. Trustor: Lamont S. Loy, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0795539 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 02/15/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 1,372,308.05 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,372,308.05. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 29, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 01/19/18, 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21202

T.S. No. 059067-CA APN: 158-371-28-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/7/2008. On 2/26/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/14/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0194787, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: PATRICIA SHEFFEL, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JASEN SMITH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TENANTS IN COMMON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3939 MAGNOLIA ROAD OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92058 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $271,515.42 Date: CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 905134 01/19/18, 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21201

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-16-703257-CL Order No.: 730-1601428-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/22/2010. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Steven D Williamson and Linette F Williamson, husband and wife Recorded: 7/28/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0379270 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 8/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0433375 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/16/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $681,804.17 The purported property address is: 1317 DEERBROOK DRIVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor's Parcel No.: 218-031-26-00 You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-703257-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-703257-CL IDSPub #0135946 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 CN 21200

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-17-779519-JB Order No.: 8712814 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/17/2012. Trustor (s): TRAVIS L CHITTOCK AND GRACE M CHITTOCK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 12/6/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0767428 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/9/2018 at 10:30am Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $364,947.20 The purported property address is: 4056 WOOSTER DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor's Parcel No.: 162-350-12-00 Legal Description: LOT 261 OF MESA LOMA UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 7587, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MARCH 22, 1973. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 877-518-5700 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-779519-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 877-518-5700 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-779519-JB IDSPub #0135911 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 CN 21199

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-15-669164-RY Order No.: 150118840-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/17/2006. Trustor(s): JEFFREY L POWELL, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 1/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0049046 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/14/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $966 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-669164-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-669164-RY IDSPub #0135777 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 CN 21198

T.S. No. 17-48052 APN: 125-253-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: STEVEN HOLT, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/9/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0486158 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/9/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $410,351.16 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4908 LAKE PARK COURT FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 125-253-13-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48052. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 1/10/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 24282 Pub Dates 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2018 CN 21197

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-612250-BF Order No.: 140028169-CA-API YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MATTHEW POISET, A SINGLE PERSON Recorded: 4/6/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0240041 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $832,369.22 The purported property address is: 860 SEABRIGHT LANE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 263-031-31-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-612250-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-612250-BF IDSPub #0135690 1/12/2018 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 CN 21175

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-768872-JP Order No.: 170150357-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT L. MAXWELL AND JEAN Z. ENG-MAXWELL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 12/19/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0782227 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $718,170.05 The purported property address is: 2191 CORTE MANGO, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 255-251-30-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-768872-JP. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-768872-JP IDSPub #0135607 1/12/2018 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 CN 21173

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-756739-CL Order No.: 8697769 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/6/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Suzanne L. Slupsky, a single woman Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1081374 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,137,565.71 The purported property address is: 2278 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-190-85-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal decription of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY , DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 26; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SOUTH 89° 02’ 42” WEST, 244.73 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE SOUTH 89° 02’ 42” WEST 280.26 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTHERLY LINE NORTH 4°10’ 33” EAST 42.95 FEET TO A TANGENT 250.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE EASTERLY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 19° 58’ 01” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 87.12 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 24° 08’ 34” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 17° 41’ 45” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 77.21 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 250.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 06° 26’ 59” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 30° 23’ 48” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 132.63 FEET; THENCE NORTH 36° 50’ 37” EAST 50.00 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 175.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY AND TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 36° 50’ 38” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 57° 02’ 39” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 174.23 FEET TO A POINT OF COMPOUND CURVATURE WITH A 229.81 FOOT RADIUS CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 19° 12’ 56” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 16° 37’ 08” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 66.66 FEET TO A POINT OF A NON-TANGENT 450.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY ALSO BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF THAT LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO JAMES NALE AND BARBARA NALE BY DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 20, 1999 AS DOCUMENT #1999-0822716 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS FILED IN THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY RECORDERS OFFICE IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE OF NALE LAND ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING SOUTH 48° 07’ 10” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 33° 18’ 07” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 261.55 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID EASTERLY LINE OF NALE LAND AND SAID CURVE NORTH 89° 59’ 53” WEST 130.07 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-756739-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-756739-CL IDSPub #0135583 1/12/2018 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 CN 21172

AFC-1093 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/2/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88131 S6079151Q CSR21822AZ 218 ANNUAL 22 211-010-94-00 JOSE A. JUSTICIA AND BALBINA JUSTICIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/18/2001 08/24/2001 2001-0603918 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $16897.95 88133 S6482151F CSR20436CE 204 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-010-94-00 COLUMBUS DILLARD III A SINGLE MAN AND MARY M DILLARD A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/14/2004 02/27/2004 2004-0155742 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $19517.84 88134 S6799151F CSR31044BE 310 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-010-94-00 ROBERT N. UNTERWEGNER AND MARY L UNTERWEBNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2005 08/05/2005 2005-0668444 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $20462.74 88136 S7264151F CSR20343CO 203 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-010-94-00 PEDRO FERRER JR. A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2008 07/11/2008 2008-0371291 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $7573.44 88137 S7276151F CSR30946CE 309 BIENNIAL EVEN 46 211-010-94-00 RANDY R. BROWN AND JODI LEILANI BROWN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2008 07/18/2008 2008-0385038 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $11063.72 88138 S7294151F CSR10849DZ 108 ANNUAL 49 211-010-94-00 JORGE A. GOMEZ A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND TERESA S. RODRIGUEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2008 08/01/2008 2008-0412191 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $19080.42 88139 S7502151S CSR31008BO 310 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-010-94-00 ROBERT NEIL UNTERWEGNER AND MARY L. UNTERWEGNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/21/2009 03/06/2009 2009-0111085 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $16809.55 88141 S1048575C CSR20540BO 205 BIENNIAL ODD 40 211-010-94-00 RICARDO DE JESUS A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/12/2011 09/01/2011 2011-0453316 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $21083.40 88143 B0414875L MCS22719AZ 227 ANNUAL 19 211-010-94-00 DANIEL M. DONALDSON AND GWENDOLYN M. DONALDSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/14/2013 09/26/2013 2013-0587075 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $18486.85 88144 B0438225C MCS20122AE 201 BIENNIAL EVEN 22 211-010-94-00 MICHAEL E. FORTUNE AND KATHLEEN FORTUNE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/14/2014 12/11/2014 2014-0545336 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $30372.61 88145 B0438215C MCS32722AO 327 BIENNIAL ODD 22 211-010-94-00 MICHAEL E. FORTUNE AND KATHLEEN FORTUNE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/14/2014 12/11/2014 2014-0545338 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $30848.67 88146 B0438835C MCS20426CZ 204 ANNUAL 26 211-010-94-00 MARTHA K. EVANS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/10/2014 12/18/2014 2014-0557020 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $17906.36 88147 S1051161P CBS23034AZ 230 ANNUAL 34 211-010-94-00 GERARD ALBERT AND JOAN M. ALBERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/03/2003 08/08/2003 2003-0955648 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $12540.99 88148 S1073161P CBS32850DZ 328 ANNUAL 50 211-010-94-00 RONCHAI SOONTHORN AND TIENG SOONTHORN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/24/2004 03/12/2004 2004-0203670 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $16022.13 88149 S1225161P CBS32806DO 328 BIENNIAL ODD 06 211-010-94-00 IRENE GUTIERREZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/08/2006 01/20/2006 2006-0044085 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $19134.28 88150 S1319161P CBS13030CE 130 BIENNIAL EVEN 30 211-010-94-00 JOHN LEE MONTOYA AND FELICIA GAIL MONTOYA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2008 05/30/2008 2008-0290754 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $7614.15 88151 S1334161P CBS13144DE 131 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-010-94-00 BRUCE HERRICK AND DEBORAH E HERRICK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2008 07/03/2008 2008-0357423 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $23164.39 88152 S1342161P CBS13149DE &CSR10209BZ 131 & 102 BIENNIAL EVEN & /ANNUAL WEEK 9 49 & 09 211-010-94-00 JOSEPH T. FORD AND DELORES HICKS-RADCLIFF HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/05/2008 07/18/2008 2008-0385146 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $24071.63 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. FOR SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY 800-234-6222 EXT 187 DATE: 1/4/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 858-207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/12/18, 01/19/18, 01/26/18 CN 21171

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00001660-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sai Vahini Bahlu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sai Vahini Bahlu; change to proposed name: Sai Kodey Wintergate. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 27, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 12, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21237

Notice of Sale

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on Feburary 8th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Arthur Rocha Jr

Misc. Household items

Reuben Martin Yorba

Misc. Household item Rachel Rocha

Misc. Household Item

Rachel L Rocha

Misc. Household Item

Rachel Loraine Rocha

Misc. Household Item

Elizabeth Pena

Misc. Household Item

Elizabeth J Pena

Misc. Household Item

Elizabeth Jeanett Pena

Misc. Household Item

Nick Kimbell

Misc. Household Item

Nick James Kimbell

Misc. Household Item

Kimberly Ward

Misc. Household Item

Kimberly A Ward

Misc. Household Items

Kimberly Ann Ward

Misc. Household Item All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21236

Notice of Sale

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on February 8, 2018 at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows:

Scott St. James

Misc. Household Goods.

Scott James St.

Misc. Household Goods.

Richard Biwer Choutka

Misc. Household Goods.

Richard B. Choutka

Misc. Household Goods.

Richard Choutka

Misc. Household Goods.

Abandonment

Misc. Household Goods.

John David Zomerdyke

Misc. Household Goods.

John D. Zomerdyke

Misc. Household Goods.

John Zomerdyke

Misc. Household Goods.

Paul Sager Jr. Rhines

Misc. Household Goods.

Paul Sager Rhines Jr.

Misc. Household Goods.

Paul S. Rhines Jr.

Misc. Household Goods.

Paul S. Jr. Rhines

Misc. Household Goods.

Felipe N Gomez

Misc. Household Goods.

Felipe Gomez

Misc. Household Goods.

Christopher Russell Galle

Misc. Household Goods.

Christopher R. Galle

Misc. Household Goods.

Christopher Galle

Misc. Household Goods.

Truman J. Foster

Misc. Household Goods.

Truman Foster

Misc. Household Goods. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21233

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on February 8th, 2018 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names:

Suzanne Yamashiro

Misc. Household Goods

Suzanne Kathryn Yamashiro

Misc. Household Goods

Jesse J McKnight

Misc. Household Goods

Jesse James McKnight

Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194.

01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21232

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on February 8th , 2018 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows:

Lisa M. Malone

Misc Household goods

Lisa Marie Malone

Misc Household goods

Engels Acosta

Misc Household goods

Engels Anwar Acosta

Misc Household goods

Engels Acosta

Restaurant and

catering equipment

Engels Anwar Acosta

Restaurant and

catering equipment

Debbie J. Weahkee

Misc Household goods

Debbie Jo Weahkee

Misc Household goods

Debra J. Weahkee

Misc Household goods

Debra Jo Weahkee

Misc Household goods

Aurora Zeferina Olea Daza

Misc Household goods

Luis Cedeno

Misc Household goods

Luis Enrique Mendez-Cedeño

Misc Household goods

Denise R. Hernandez

Misc Household goods

Denise Renee Hernandez

Misc Household goods

David Donaldson

Misc Household goods

David Ransom Donaldson

Misc Household goods

Mike Taupier

Misc Household goods

Michael Roger Taupier

Misc Household goods

Raul Ponce

Misc Household goods

Raul Adrian Padilla Ponce

Misc Household goods

Vanessa L. Ramos

Misc Household goods

Vanessa Lopez Ramos

Misc Household goods

Micah Schulte

Misc Household goods

Micah Douglas Schulte

Misc Household goods

Micah D Schulte

Misc Household goods

Micah Schulte

Abandoned goods

Micah Douglas Schulte

Abandoned goods

Micah D Schulte

Abandoned goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194 Tel # 760-724-0423 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21231

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT MILWAUKEE COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION

PUBLICATION SUMMONS Case No. 17-CV-12813 Branch No. 13 Foreclosure of mortgage/30404

BANK MUTUAL, assignee of Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation Plaintiff, vs. KHOJESTA A. PRICE;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KHOJESTA A. PRICE; UNKNOWN TENANTS; WATERSTONE BANK, SSB f/k/a WAUWATOSA SAVINGS BANK Defendants. TO EACH PERSON NAMED ABOVE AS A DEFENDANT: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is also served upon you, states the nature and basis of the legal action. Within forty (40) days after January 26, 2018, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Clerk of Courts, Milwaukee County Courthouse, 901 N. Ninth Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233, and to Stupar, Schuster & Bartell, S.C., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 633 W. Wisconsin Ave. #1800, Milwaukee WI 53203. You may have an attorney help or represent you.

If you do not provide a proper answer within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated: January 17, 2018 STUPAR, SCHUSTER & BARTELL, S.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff By:/s Andrew R. Helminiak State Bar No. 1064870 Post Office Address

633 W. Wisconsin Ave. #1800 Milwaukee WI 53203 414/271-8833 01/26/18, 02/02/18, 02/09/18

CN 21230

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 30-2017-00926050-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PAULA TRAN and DOES 1 through 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ROSALIE HALAL, ANTHONY HALAL, and JACOB HALAL CEBU, by and through his guardian ad Litem, HERSCHELL HALAL.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es):

Superior Court of California, County of Orange, 700 Civic Center Dr. West, Santa Ana CA 92701

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Scott S Harris APLC 555 W. Beech St. #303 San Diego CA 92101

Telephone: 619.238.1199 Date: (Fecha): 06/19/17 Clerk, by (Secretario) David H. Yamasaki, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21203

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00048397-CU-PT-CTL

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Beatriz Ibanez on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Brandon Lopez Ibanez changed to proposed name: Biandon Lopez Lbanez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM Dept. 27 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. NOTE: Effective 01/16/2018 All hearings will be heard in Dept 903 located on the 9th Floor of the Central Courthouse at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Date: Dec 15, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21180

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HELEN J. JUNCAL Case# 37-2017-00050035-

PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Helen J. Juncal. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Regan Juncal, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Regan Juncal, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq.

1015 Chestnut Ave #H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 01/12/18, 01/19/18, 01/26/18

CN 21176

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOYCE NORTON Case # 37-2017-00049275-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joyce Norton. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Todd Edward Cooper in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Todd Edward Cooper be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502, Room: Judge Longstreth, located at 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gita K Nassiri, Esq. Capital Legacy Law Inc 2794 Gateway Rd #101 Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 760.979-1280 01/12/18, 01/19/18, 01/26/18 CN 21174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001672 Filed: Jan 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TDT. Located at: 731 Foxwood Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Taj D Tucker, 731 Foxwood Dr., Oceanside Ca 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/2018 S/Taj D Tucker, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001311 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soular Organics; B. Soular. Located at: 724 ½ N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matias Ricardo Muniz Munoz, 724 ½ N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Matias Ricardo Muniz Munoz, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001905 Filed: Jan 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solomon Global Partners. Located at: 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Joel Solomon, 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2018 S/David Joel Solomon, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001679 Filed: Jan 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Badminton Supply; B. Seaside Rackets. Located at: 1343 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 711, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Emory Dubois Walker, 1260 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Sunny Jean Kim, 1260 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/1986 S/Michael Emory Dubois Walker, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001345 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paws and Claws Woodworking. Located at: 2904 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kate Noelle Tobin, 2904 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/16/2018 S/Kate Noelle Tobin, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001340 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paul Davis Restoration of North County San Diego; B. PDR North County. Located at: 101 Acacia Ave. #117, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 1005, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Spilkin Company Inc., 101 Acacia Ave. #117, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2018 S/Louise Spilkin, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001603 Filed: Jan 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OWA Finishing. Located at: 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Faridh Garrido, 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Julie Garrido, 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2014 S/Julie Garrido, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001394 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knee How World. Located at: 6546 Flamenco St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erica Johnson, 6546 Flamenco St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Erica Johnson, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000514 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JM Trading Company. Located at: 915 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jimit H Menta, 915 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jimit H Menta, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001793 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Invision Technology Solutions, Inc.; B. Runawayrice. Located at: 3981 Aliento Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: 825 College Blvd. #102-351, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Invision Technology Solutions Inc., 3981 Aliento Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2001 S/Trang T Vinh, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001351 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hardnox Haus. Located at: 1994 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doan Ngoc Nguyen, 1994 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Tina Huang, 3756 Mastodon Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tina Huang, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001179 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EP Smog Test Only Station. Located at: 520 N Quince St. #10, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Okanemochi Corporation, 10313 Azuaga St. #51, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Quang Nguyen, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001551 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Craft Cocktails. Located at: 1127 Ballata Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Derrick Williams, 1127 Ballata Ct., Vista CA 92081; 2. Mikey James Pollard, 3743 Louisiana St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Derrick Williams, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000935 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bongiornos New York Pizza; B. Bongiorno’s New York Pizza. Located at: 524 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 550 West B St. #310, San Diego CA 92101. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NSM Food Corp., 550 Wet B St. #310, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2017 S/Jeffrey A Pollak, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001383 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Wonder. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-500, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beyond Wonder, 6965 El Camino Real #105-500, San Diego CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2014 S/Kimber Bennett, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001297 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Parts and Stuff; B. After Hours Auto Parts; C. UpStart Auto Parts; D. StoreSeven.com. Located at: 3137 Avenida Topanga, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-564, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. S&H RedBrick LLC, 3137 Avenida Topanga, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Katherine Ferderer, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001594 Filed: Jan 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artistic Mats and Frames. Located at: 1825 Granero Pl., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michele Marie Lawrence, 1825 Granero Pl., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michele Marie Lawrence, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001184 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rare Find Relationship Coaching. Located at: 4510 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robyn Michelle Bennett, 4510 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/16/2018 S/Robyn Michelle Bennett, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000323 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sonex Online. Located at: 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 231369, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CG Schmitt and Company Inc., 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2005 S/Christopher G Schmitt, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000855 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Tac Gear; B. So Cal Airsoft. Located at: 3028 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Ryan Rosamo, 3028 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Ryan Rosano, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031315 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Riptide. Located at: 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Eric Bodemer 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Ane L Goya, 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Marc Eric Bodemer, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031227 Filed: Dec 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karen Krasne DBA Extraordinary Desserts. Located at: 1430 Union St., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Extraordinary Desserts Enterprise Inc., 1430 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen Krasne, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000717 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Illuminating Archetypes. Located at: 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lindsy Richards, 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsy Richards, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030872 Filed: Dec 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Bodyworks. Located at: 317 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cristen Christy Hunter, 1380 Yourell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cristen Christy Hunter, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031187 Filed: Dec 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dowell Construction. Located at: 2872 Luciernaga St.,, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 553, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Philip William Dowell, 2872 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/27/2017 S/Philip William Dowell, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001011 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deannas Concierge Service. Located at: 2537 Navarra Dr. #A9, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deanna Duckett, 2537 Navarra Dr. #A9, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2018 S/Deanna Duckett, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000623 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dashworthy. Located at: 1376 Oliver Ave. #7, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heather Gjerde, 1376 Oliver Ave. #7, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/12/2017 S/Heather Gjerde, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001083 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casama. Located at: 2020 Cordero Rd., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Angela De Garcia, 2020 Cordero Rd., Del Mar CA 92014; 2. Daniela Garcia Allie, 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2018 S/Angela De Garcia, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000361 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burlison Support Services. Located at: 1833 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Aaron Burlison, 1833 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/16/2016 S/Gregory Aaron Burlison, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000235 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breezy Lane Properties. Located at: 3601 Pontian Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Craig Andrew Miller, 3601 Pontiac Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2012 S/Craig Andrew Miller, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000846 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty of Billie; B. Mile & Honey Beauty Bar. Located at: 142 N El Camino Real Ste A #115, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2051 Geneva St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Billie Danene Cuellar, 2051 Geneva St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2018 S/Billie Danene Cuellar, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000689 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BEAT Photography. Located at: 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A #236, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BEAT Enterprises Inc., 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Alejandro Torreblanca, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000815 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aspen Games for Good. Located at: 700 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dane Chapin Ventures Inc., 700 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dane Chapin, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000826 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American First; B. America First Spirits. Located at: 382 Enterprise St. #104, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The California Spirits Company LLC, 382 Enterprise St. #14, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2013 S/Casey Miles, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001082 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amador Collective. Located at: 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniela Garcia Allie, 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2018 S/Daniela Garcia Allie, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000702 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Care. Located at: 3529 Brookfield Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Valen Sue Howe, 3529 Brookfield Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2018 S/Valen Sue Howe, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21204

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9000601 Filed: Jan 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. rizzivariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 12/14/2017 and assigned File #2017-9030385. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Rizzi International LLC., 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Michael Joseph Rizzi 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000600 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. familyvariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rizzi International LLC, 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/2017 S/Michael Joseph Rizzi, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000525 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sonneblume Doula Services. Located at: 4579 Jamboree St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jelina Kelci Sonnenberg, 4579 Jamboree St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jelina Kelci Sonnenberg, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000669 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seelevel Art Services. Located at: 432 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Paul Cook, 432 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2018 S/John Paul Cook, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031360 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. QQ Spa. Located at: 3020 N Park Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Haitao Tian, 333 W Garvey Ave. #B 523, Monterey Park CA 91754. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Haitao Tian, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000317 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Complexions. Located at: 7174 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amber Marie Weigand, 7174 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Shirley Jean Sankey, 10605 Cerveza Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/Amber Marie Weigand, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031378 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proper Pillow. Located at: 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #B-109, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Proper Pillow Inc., 848 N Rainbow Blvd #4251, Las Vegas NV 89107. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2012 S/Richard Loos, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030930 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Patisserie Del Mar. Located at: 915 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darshan Bakery Inc., 949 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Brock, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000424 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opportunistic Consulting. Located at: 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jill Diane Frack, 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA 92025; 2. Tyson Lee Frack, 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jill Diane Frack, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030979 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Web Solutions. Located at: 655 Corte Loren, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Derek Frank Ash, 655 Corte Leon, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/22/2017 S/Derek Frank Ash, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000162 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Milk + Honey Beauty Bar; B. Bkatana Beauty. Located at: 142 N El Camino Real Ste A #115, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1520 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittany Katana Sebastian, 1520 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Brittany Katana Sebastian, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000462 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lovebaked; B. Love Baked. Located at: 1674 Frisius Dr., Julian CA San Diego 92036. Mailing Address: PO Box 1242, Julian CA 92036. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Maria Gibson, 1674 Frisius Dr., Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2018 S/Lisa Marie Gibson, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030528 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insight Oceanside. Located at: 423 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1062 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago Il 60642. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Insight Oceanside, 1062 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago IL 60642. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2017 S/Robert N Jones Sr, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000248 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. i.e. Solutions; B. i.e. Solutions Inc. Located at: 3742 Saddle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. I.E. Solutions Inc., 3742 Saddle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Gerald W Fleck, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000254 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firemind. Located at: 1580 Cormorant Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tara Pelan, 1580 Cormorant Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/29/2017 S/Tara Pelan, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030637 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Natural House Cleaning; B. All Natural Carpet Cleaning. Located at: 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarai Galeana Kupferer, 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/2017 S/Sarai Galeana Kupferer, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000003 Filed: Jan 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transformation Concepts. Located at: 2478 Impala Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott LaDoucer, 2478 Impala Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Scott LaDoucer, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030200 Filed: Dec 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandancer Boutique; B. Sundancer Del Mar; C. Sundancer. Located at: 1418 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nancy Sokol, 1418 Camino del Mar, Del Mar Ca 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/06/1994 S/Nancy Sokol, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030324 Filed: Dec 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Master Builder “Bricks and Blocks”. Located at: 357 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Lee Babin, 357 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Crystal Lee Babin, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030888 Filed: Dec 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marvin’s House Painting & Quality Home Repair. Located at: 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA Riverside 92592. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marvin Artiaga, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592; 2. Guadalupe Tinoco Torres, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029910 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LH Medical Billing. Located at: 1120 Greenway Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: PO Box 3, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leah Michele Jacobs, 1120 Greenway Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2017 S/Leah Michele Jacobs, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031163 Filed: Dec 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jump-In Pools. Located at: 16920 Silver Crest Ln, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Thornton Donley, 16920 Silver Crest Ln, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Thornton Donley, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030367 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JR Alliance. Located at: 307 A Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JR Alliance Inc., 307 A Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2012 S/Julie F Regan, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000043 Filed: Jan 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Health Advocate Resource Team; B. Jan Care Health Advocate. Located at: 530 Lomas Santa Fe #M, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 773, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janet Newman, 1703 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2017 S/Janet Newman, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030381 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grace Within Gravity; B. CA Enzyme Baths. Located at: 1201 N Vulcan Ave. #23, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nathan Andrew LeBlanc, 1201 N Vulcan Ave. #23, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2017 S/Nathan Andrew LeBlanc, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030498 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fit Form. Located at: 2212 Manchester Ave. #B, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Marie Martinez, 2212 Manchester Ave. #B, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Marie Martinez, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21161

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027880 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conrad Construction and Remodel. Located at: 265 Brisas Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: PO Box 441, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Lee Conrad, 265 Brisas Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/2012 S/Thomas Lee Conrad, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21160