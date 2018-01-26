Construction to Begin on Encinitas Blvd. and Santa Fe Dr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beginning in February, construction crews will begin work on bike and pedestrian improvements to the Santa Fe Drive and Encinitas Boulevard intersections at Interstate 5 (I-5) as part of Build NCC, or the first phase of the North Coast Corridor (NCC) Program.

The work is part of Build NCC’s efforts to increase east-west connectivity and enhance the safety of pedestrians and people riding bikes. The enhancements will help increase coastal access and provide opportunities for pedestrians to safely traverse two main coastal streets in the City of Encinitas. The improvements will include separated bike and pedestrian facilities along the east and westbound lanes at both intersections.

SANDAG and Caltrans are also working with the City of Encinitas’ Commission for the Arts on installing local art features on the structure. Construction on Santa Fe Drive is scheduled to begin in early February, with Encinitas Boulevard following shortly thereafter in the spring.

Construction will begin on the south side of both Santa Fe Drive and Encinitas Boulevard and will take approximately eight months to complete. Once the work is completed along the south side, work will begin on the north side of the drive and boulevard. The pedestrian improvements will resemble the access currently provided at the Loma Santa Fe Drive and I-5 intersection, but no changes to the on- and off-ramps will occur.

During construction, motorists can expect narrowed lanes and intermittent delays, and nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights.

Bike and pedestrian access will also be established and maintained during construction to allow pedestrians to travel safely along both Santa Fe Drive and Encinitas Boulevard. Both Encinitas Boulevard and Santa Fe Drive are anticipated to be complete within 18 months of the start of construction.

To view detailed construction staging maps, please visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC and click on “Santa Fe/Encinitas Improvements” under “Key Documents” located near the bottom of the page.

For more information on Build NCC and regular updates on construction activities, please sign up for email notifications at KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC, follow the project on Twitter @BuildNCC, and enroll for text alerts by texting “BuildNCC” to 313131. Additional information can also be obtained by calling the construction hotline at (844) NCC-0050 or by emailing BuildNCC@KeepSanDiegoMoving.com.

About Build NCC

Build NCC is the first phase of construction in the cities of Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carlsbad as part of the North Coast Corridor Program.

Build NCC includes extending the existing carpool lane on I-5 in each direction from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to State Route 78, double tracking the rail line and replacing the highway bridge at the San Elijo Lagoon, replacing the rail bridges at the San Elijo and Batiquitos lagoons, restoring the San Elijo Lagoon, and constructing nearly 10 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails. Construction on Build NCC began in early 2017 and will be complete by 2021.