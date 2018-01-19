Physical therapy clinic takes proactive stance in total wellness

ADVERTISEMENT

ENCINITAS — He alth care has always been reactive instead of proactive, which is something Dr. Oscar Andalon takes to heart. “With a typical medical model, a medical practitioner’s hands are tied,” he said. “As a provider you can’t sleep because you aren’t able to give it your everything.”

His answer to this is his clinic Level4 Physio-Wellness-Performance, which recently opened its doors in Encinitas.

“We are perfect for people who are in the pursuit of better,” Andalon said. “We help people improve their quality of life naturally, without unnecessary pain meds, surgeries or injections.”

Level4 Physio-Wellness-Performance might be new to North County, but together the team has more than 40 years of experience between them and a common goal. “We work predominantly with people 40 years and older who want to become more active and mobile, maintain their independence and live free from painkillers,” Andalon said. “We don’t sell physical therapy, we provide a service much more than that, that fulfills each individual’s needs. We want our patients to enjoy great health for many years to come — be able to hold their grandchild, walk on the beach with a loved one or throw a ball around with friends.”

Level4 Physio-Wellness-Performance’s team also includes Dr. Dawn Andalon and Dr. Chris Ingstad. “We’re very eclectic,” Andalon said. “We all do orthopedics and sports rehabilitation. Within that realm, we each have our own niches. My wife Dawn is a women’s health specialist and Dr. Ingstad has been treating patients in the sports realm for more than 15 years.”

Level4 Physio-Wellness-Performance currently offers physical therapy rehab and sports performance/fitness training, as well as women’s health, massage, Pilates and yoga. They are looking to add a nutritionist and acupuncturist to the team as well. “We have created a true umbrella of what a wellness model should be with a Doctor of Physical Therapy at the helm,” Andalon said.

Andalon invites the community to book a free discovery session to meet the team and discuss their wellness goals. “We are returning to the core of what we are supposed to do when given the privilege to take care of others,” he said. “We offer a 100% right decision guarantee to anyone not satisfied with any of our services. That’s how much we believe in what we do here.”

To learn more about Level4 Physio-Wellness-Performance, call (760) 503-4440 or visit www.level4pt.com. They are located at 171 Saxony Road, Suite 105 in Encinitas.