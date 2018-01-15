Surf’s up: Advisory issued for San Diego County coast

REGION – The highest surf conditions so far this winter are expected on the San Diego coast this week, the National Weather Service said this weekend.

The NWS issued a high surf advisory for San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles counties for 10 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Several strong storm systems in the Gulf of Alaska have caused a large northwest long period swell to start moving down the seas off California.

These large, long-period swells will bring an extended period of high surf to northwest and west facing beaches across SW California beaches beginning Monday and persisting through at least Wednesday night, the NWS warned.

The surf was expected to build Monday with peak surf conditions Monday evening through Tuesday night, then begin to taper off Wednesday and Thursday.

Waves as high as 15 feet were predicted for Tuesday, and the conditions were expected to cause water to overtop jetties and create strong rip currents.

Forecasters said inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water for the duration of the advisory.

Though the conditions should fade Thursday, there is potential for high surf to continue into next weekend, the NWS said.

— City News Service