Escaped state prison inmate arrested in Encinitas

ENCINITAS— A 33-year-old inmate from San Diego who escaped from a San Bernardino County prison was apprehended today in Encinitas.

Michael Martin Garrett was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies about 6:05 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Garrett had been unaccounted for Sunday night when guards conducted an evening inmate count at the California Institution for Men in Chino, said the CDCR’s Krissi Khokhobashvili.

“An emergency search was immediately conducted, and Garrett was not found,” Khokhobashvili said. “Escape procedures were immediately activated, to include notification of local law enforcement and the activation of Office of Correctional Safety special agents to locate and apprehend Garrett.”

Garrett was nabbed without incident outside a Vons grocery store at 453 Santa Fe Drive, according to the CDCR.

Garrett had been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison in San Diego County Superior Court following convictions last year on charges of first-degree burglary, vehicle theft and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, officials said.

He was sent on Oct. 30 to the Chino prison, which houses about 3,400 minimum- and medium-security prisoners, and was due to be paroled in October 2019.