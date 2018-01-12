Legal Notices, January 12, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 6 p.m. by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: CASE NUMBER: 16-131 MUP/DR/PMW/CDP/EIA APPLICANT: Richard Lux (Westmont of Encinitas) APPELLANT No. 1: Linda Lux APPELLANT No. 2: Encinitas Citizens for Responsible, Respectful Encinitas Development LOCATION: 1920 South El Camino Real (APN: 262-160-26 and -27) ZONING: Residential 3 (R-3) and the Coastal Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit, Parcel Map Waiver, Environmental Initial Assessment and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of existing residential structures and green house structures, consolidation of two underlying lots via a Parcel Map Waiver, and to construct a new two-story 93-unit Assisted Living facility. The project also includes parking lot improvements, landscape improvements, street improvements and Best Management Practices. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) is recommended for adoption. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration was available for public review from August 4, 2017 to August 24, 2017. Comments were received during the public review and comment period and responses to comments are included in the Final MND. The Final MND environmental document was adopted by the Planning Commission at the December 7, 2017 public hearing. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, seven calendar days prior to this hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff, or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 01/12/18 CN 21179

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, to consider approving a Major Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of four, single-story offices and the construction of a four-story, 11-unit residential apartment building, including two (2) affordable housing units, located at 3039 Jefferson Street in Land Use District 2 of the Village Review zone, the Village Segment of the Local Coastal Program, and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1, and more particularly described as: Lots 23, 24, 25, and 26 in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 535, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, May 2, 1888 Whereas, on November 1, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of a Major Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of four, single-story offices and the construction of a four-story, 11-unit residential apartment building, including two (2) affordable housing units, located at 3039 Jefferson Street in Land Use District 2 of the Village Review zone, the Village Segment of the Local Coastal Program, and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The City Planner has determined that this project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment, and is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to section 15332 (In-fill Development Projects) of the State CEQA guidelines. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, January 18, 2018. If you have any questions, please contact Shannon Harker in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4621 or shannon.harker@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Major Review Permit and/or the Coastal Development Permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: RP 15-17/CDP 15-38 (DEV15067) CASE NAME: JEFFERSON LUXURY APARTMENTS PUBLISH: FRIDAY, JANUARY 12, 2018 CITY OF CARLSBAD

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, to consider approving a Zoning Code Amendment and Local Coastal Program Amendment to make the city’s regulation of second dwelling units (now known as accessory dwelling units) consistent with the changes to Government Code Section 65852.2 made by Assembly Bill 2299 (Bloom) and Senate Bill 1069 (Wieckowski). Whereas, on July 17, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-0-2 (Rodman and Siekmann absent) to recommend approval of a Zoning Code Amendment and Local Coastal Program Amendment to make the city’s regulation of second dwelling units (now known as accessory dwelling units) consistent with the changes to Government Code Section 65852.2 made by Assembly Bill 2299 (Bloom) and Senate Bill 1069 (Wieckowski). The City Planner has determined that this project is statutorily exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 21080.17 of the Public Resources Code and Section 15282(h) of the CEQA Guidelines, in that Division 13 of the Public Resources Code (CEQA) does not apply to the adoption of an ordinance by a city or county to implement the provisions of Section 65852.1 or Section 65852.2 of the Government Code. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, January 18, 2018. If you have any questions, please contact Corey Funk in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4645 or corey.funk@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Zone Code Amendment and/or the Local Coastal Program Amendment in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: ZCA 2016-0001/LCPA 2016-0001 (PUB16Y-0002) CASE NAME: SECOND DWELLING UNIT CODE AMENDMENT PUBLISH: FRIDAY, JANUARY 12, 2018 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 01/12/18 CN 21177

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Cardiff Beach Living Shoreline Project CP16A Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on January 23, 2018. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be posted on PlanetBids. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of excavation and replacement of rock, sand, and cobble and reconstruction of dunes and a pedestrian pathway along Cardiff Beach in the City of Encinitas. The project specifies specific sand sourcing and equipment staging sites. Special Project Note: This Project is subject to regulatory permit conditions which the Contractor shall familiarize itself with and bid the job in contemplation of these conditions. In addition, other public works projects are being performed by others adjacent to and in the vicinity the subject project. The Contractor shall become familiar with those projects and bid the job in contemplation of this other work. Engineer’s Estimate – $3,000,000 COMPLETION OF WORK: Project regulatory permits require the work to be complete on or before May 25, 2018, time is of the essence to commence this Project after award. The apparent successful Bidder is required to immediately begin to prepare the following documents: (1) the Performance Bond; (2) the Payment Bond; and (3) the required insurance certificates and endorsements. Once City notifies the Bidder of the award, the Bidder will have five (5) working days from notification to execute the Contract and supply City with all of the required documents and certifications. The City intends to issue the Notice to Proceed within ten (10) working days after award. The Contract time will begin to run ten (10) calendar days from the date of commencement date set forth in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement including related documents is PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and bid clarifications, as well as any addenda. Hard copies of contract documents may also be obtained after Wednesday, January 4th at the Engineering counter at City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their electronic bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-612250-BF Order No.: 140028169-CA-API YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor(s): MATTHEW POISET, A SINGLE PERSON Recorded: 4/6/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0240041 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $832,369.22 The purported property address is: 860 SEABRIGHT LANE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 Assessor's Parcel No.: 263-031-31-00 Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $832,369.22 The purported property address is: 860 SEABRIGHT LANE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 263-031-31-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-612250-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-612250-BF IDSPub #0135690 1/12/2018 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 CN 21175

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-768872-JP Order No.: 170150357-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor(s): ROBERT L. MAXWELL AND JEAN Z. ENG-MAXWELL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 12/19/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0782227 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $718,170.05 The purported property address is: 2191 CORTE MANGO, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor's Parcel No.: 255-251-30-00 Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $718,170.05 The purported property address is: 2191 CORTE MANGO, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 255-251-30-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-768872-JP. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-768872-JP IDSPub #0135607 1/12/2018 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 CN 21173

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-756739-CL Order No.: 8697769 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/6/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor (s): Suzanne L. Slupsky, a single woman Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1081374 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,137,565.71 The purported property address is: 2278 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor's Parcel No.: 182-190-85-00 Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,137,565.71 The purported property address is: 2278 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-190-85-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal decription of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY , DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 26; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SOUTH 89° 02’ 42” WEST, 244.73 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE SOUTH 89° 02’ 42” WEST 280.26 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTHERLY LINE NORTH 4°10’ 33” EAST 42.95 FEET TO A TANGENT 250.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE EASTERLY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 19° 58’ 01” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 87.12 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 24° 08’ 34” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 17° 41’ 45” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 77.21 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 250.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 06° 26’ 59” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 30° 23’ 48” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 132.63 FEET; THENCE NORTH 36° 50’ 37” EAST 50.00 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 175.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY AND TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 36° 50’ 38” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 57° 02’ 39” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 174.23 FEET TO A POINT OF COMPOUND CURVATURE WITH A 229.81 FOOT RADIUS CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 19° 12’ 56” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 16° 37’ 08” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 66.66 FEET TO A POINT OF A NON-TANGENT 450.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY ALSO BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF THAT LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO JAMES NALE AND BARBARA NALE BY DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 20, 1999 AS DOCUMENT #1999-0822716 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS FILED IN THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY RECORDERS OFFICE IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE OF NALE LAND ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING SOUTH 48° 07’ 10” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 33° 18’ 07” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 261.55 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID EASTERLY LINE OF NALE LAND AND SAID CURVE NORTH 89° 59’ 53” WEST 130.07 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-756739-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-756739-CL IDSPub #0135583 1/12/2018 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 CN 21172

AFC-1093 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/2/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88131 S6079151Q CSR21822AZ 218 ANNUAL 22 211-010-94-00 JOSE A. JUSTICIA AND BALBINA JUSTICIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/18/2001 08/24/2001 2001-0603918 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $16897.95 88133 S6482151F CSR20436CE 204 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-010-94-00 COLUMBUS DILLARD III A SINGLE MAN AND MARY M DILLARD A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/14/2004 02/27/2004 2004-0155742 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $19517.84 88134 S6799151F CSR31044BE 310 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-010-94-00 ROBERT N. UNTERWEGNER AND MARY L UNTERWEBNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2005 08/05/2005 2005-0668444 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $20462.74 88136 S7264151F CSR20343CO 203 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-010-94-00 PEDRO FERRER JR. A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2008 07/11/2008 2008-0371291 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $7573.44 88137 S7276151F CSR30946CE 309 BIENNIAL EVEN 46 211-010-94-00 RANDY R. BROWN AND JODI LEILANI BROWN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2008 07/18/2008 2008-0385038 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $11063.72 88138 S7294151F CSR10849DZ 108 ANNUAL 49 211-010-94-00 JORGE A. GOMEZ A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND TERESA S. RODRIGUEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2008 08/01/2008 2008-0412191 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $19080.42 88139 S7502151S CSR31008BO 310 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-010-94-00 ROBERT NEIL UNTERWEGNER AND MARY L. UNTERWEGNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/21/2009 03/06/2009 2009-0111085 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $16809.55 88141 S1048575C CSR20540BO 205 BIENNIAL ODD 40 211-010-94-00 RICARDO DE JESUS A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/12/2011 09/01/2011 2011-0453316 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $21083.40 88143 B0414875L MCS22719AZ 227 ANNUAL 19 211-010-94-00 DANIEL M. DONALDSON AND GWENDOLYN M. DONALDSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/14/2013 09/26/2013 2013-0587075 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $18486.85 88144 B0438225C MCS20122AE 201 BIENNIAL EVEN 22 211-010-94-00 MICHAEL E. FORTUNE AND KATHLEEN FORTUNE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/14/2014 12/11/2014 2014-0545336 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $30372.61 88145 B0438215C MCS32722AO 327 BIENNIAL ODD 22 211-010-94-00 MICHAEL E. FORTUNE AND KATHLEEN FORTUNE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/14/2014 12/11/2014 2014-0545338 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $30848.67 88146 B0438835C MCS20426CZ 204 ANNUAL 26 211-010-94-00 MARTHA K. EVANS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/10/2014 12/18/2014 2014-0557020 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $17906.36 88147 S1051161P CBS23034AZ 230 ANNUAL 34 211-010-94-00 GERARD ALBERT AND JOAN M. ALBERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/03/2003 08/08/2003 2003-0955648 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $12540.99 88148 S1073161P CBS32850DZ 328 ANNUAL 50 211-010-94-00 RONCHAI SOONTHORN AND TIENG SOONTHORN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/24/2004 03/12/2004 2004-0203670 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $16022.13 88149 S1225161P CBS32806DO 328 BIENNIAL ODD 06 211-010-94-00 IRENE GUTIERREZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/08/2006 01/20/2006 2006-0044085 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $19134.28 88150 S1319161P CBS13030CE 130 BIENNIAL EVEN 30 211-010-94-00 JOHN LEE MONTOYA AND FELICIA GAIL MONTOYA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2008 05/30/2008 2008-0290754 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $7614.15 88151 S1334161P CBS13144DE 131 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-010-94-00 BRUCE HERRICK AND DEBORAH E HERRICK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2008 07/03/2008 2008-0357423 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $23164.39 88152 S1342161P CBS13149DE &CSR10209BZ 131 & 102 BIENNIAL EVEN & /ANNUAL WEEK 9 49 & 09 211-010-94-00 JOSEPH T. FORD AND DELORES HICKS-RADCLIFF HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/05/2008 07/18/2008 2008-0385146 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $24071.63 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. FOR SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY 800-234-6222 EXT 187 DATE: 1/4/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 858-207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/12/18, 01/19/18, 01/26/18 CN 21171

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006915953 Title Order No.: 170271605 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/05/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 04/13/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0250703 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: HORACE FISHER AND MICHELLE FISHER HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 02/05/2018. TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 981 PEARLEAF CT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078. APN#: 222-771-02-15. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $408,938.53. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006915953. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 12/22/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-FN4641878 01/05/2018, 01/12/2018, 01/19/2018 CN 21154

APN: 157-550-34-48 TS No: CA07000306-17-1S TO No: CA07000306-17-2 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 1, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On February 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 8, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0559359, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by HOWARD F. CHANDLEE AND GWEN J. CHANDLEE. CO-TRUSTEES, OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE CHANDLEE FAMILY TRUST, DATED MAR 07 1990 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, as Trustor(s), in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 879 DANA POINT WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $339,206.73 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000306-17-1S. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 15, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000306-17-1S 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Bobbie LaFlower, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose .ISL Number 36268, Pub Dates: 12/29/2017, 01/05/2018, 01/12/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21135

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-780495-AB Order No.: 730-1707936-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor(s): Sean P Sweeney, and Leahann M Sweeney, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 12/27/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0919299 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/19/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $763,568.93 The purported property address is: 2783 DOVE TAIL DR, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor's Parcel No.: 223-772-06-00 Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $763,568.93 The purported property address is: 2783 DOVE TAIL DR, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-772-06-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-780495-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-780495-AB IDSPub #0135151 12/29/2017 1/5/2018 1/12/2018 CN 21134

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-781470-BF Order No.: 8714953 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/13/2001. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor(s): SUSANNE GAY LUERA, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 4/20/2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0247152 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/19/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $149,196.94 The purported property address is: 4603 COVE DRIVE #B, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Assessor's Parcel No.: 207-150-89-01 Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $149,196.94 The purported property address is: 4603 COVE DRIVE #B, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 207-150-89-01 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-781470-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-781470-BF IDSPub #0134978 12/29/2017 1/5/2018 1/12/2018 CN 21133

T.S. No. 17-47719 APN: 146-202-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/14/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. Trustor: MARK DONNALLY AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 2/23/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0124569 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/19/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $552,491.10 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2822 TURNBULL STREET OCEANSIDE, California 92054 A.P.N #.: 146-202-08-00 MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $552,491.10 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2822 TURNBULL STREET OCEANSIDE, California 92054 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 146-202-08-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-47719. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 12/15/2017 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Dalaysia Ramirez, Team Lead HIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 23997 12/29, 1/5, 1/12/2018. CN 21132

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4061-40 Title Order No. 05933859 APN 183-142-23 TRA No. 96036 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/ /2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. GREENGO INDUSTRIES, INC., a California corporation, as Trustor, in favor of HANNALEI PARK PARTNERS, LLC, a California limited liability company, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At:the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: All that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: PARCEL 1: A PORTION OF LOT 17 OF WOODLAND ACRES, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 2191, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, OCTOBER 29, 1930, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 17; THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT NORTH 24º13’ WEST 398.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 15º33’45” WEST, 10.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO WILHELMINA VIRGINIA STAEFFLER, AND RICHARD P. STAEFFLER, RECORDED JUNE 19, 1952 IN BOOK 4500, PAGE 509 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LAND, NORTH 87º57’’56” EAST 331.39 FEET; THENCE NORTH 2º02”04” WEST, 82.15 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 2º02’04” WEST 62.16 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THE NORTHERLY 20.00 FEET OF SAID STAEFFLER LAND; THENCE PARALLEL WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID LAND, NORTH 87º57’56” EAST TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD SURVEY NO. 1024, AS SAID ROAD IS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, RECORDED IN BOOK 1970, PAGE 484 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 87º57’56” EAST TO THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 17; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE TO A LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 88º10’47” EAST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 88º10’47” WEST TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 88º10’47” WEST 236.43 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL 2: A PORTION OF LOT 17 OF WOODLAND ACRES, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 2191, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, OCTOBER 29, 1930, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 17; THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT, NORTH 24º13’WEST 398.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 15º33’45” WEST, 10.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO WILHELMINA STAEFFLER AND RICHARD P. STAEFFLER, RECORDED JUNE 19, 1952 IN BOOK 4500, PAGE 509 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LAND, NORTH 37º57’56” EAST, 331.39 FEET; THENCE NORTH 2º02’04” WEST, 82.15 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RETRACING SOUTH 2º02’04” EAST, 82.15 FEET; THENCE NORTH 87º57’56” EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LAND 313.64 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREIN AND NORTH 43º43’13” EAST, 50.00 FEET TO THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 17, THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE TO A LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 88º10’47” EAST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 88º10’47” WEST TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD SURVEY NO. 1024 AS SAID ROAD IS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, RECORDED IN BOOK 1970, PAGE 484 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 88º10’47” WEST 236.43 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Beneficiary Phone: (949) 854-7000. Beneficiary: Hannalei Park Partners, LLC, c/o Newmeyer and Dillion, LLP, Attn: Jon J. Janecek, Esq., 895 Dove Street, 5th Floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: vacant land; directions may be obtained pursuant to written request submitted to the beneficiary with 10 days of the first publication of this notice at the address provided above. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4061-40. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit:$230,810.15 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 / Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 12/21/17 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Teresa M. Drake, Asst. Vice President. A-4641969 12/29/2017, 01/05/2018, 01/12/2018 CN 21131

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00048397-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Beatriz Ibanez on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Brandon Lopez Ibanez changed to proposed name: Biandon Lopez Lbanez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM Dept. 27 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. NOTE: Effective 01/16/2018 All hearings will be heard in Dept 903 located on the 9th Floor of the Central Courthouse at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Date: Dec 15, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HELEN J. JUNCAL Case# 37-2017-00050035-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Helen J. Juncal. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Regan Juncal, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Regan Juncal, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave #H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 01/12/18, 01/19/18, 01/26/18 CN 21176

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOYCE NORTON Case # 37-2017-00049275-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joyce Norton. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Todd Edward Cooper in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Todd Edward Cooper be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502, Room: Judge Longstreth, located at 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gita K Nassiri, Esq. Capital Legacy Law Inc 2794 Gateway Rd #101 Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 760.979-1280 01/12/18, 01/19/18, 01/26/18 CN 21174

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CURTIS ALLEN MILYARD Case# 37-2017-00045394-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Curtis Allen Milyard. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Curtis Allen Milyard II, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Curtis Allen Milyard II, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 06, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1, Room 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Curtis Allen Milyard II 3442 Rancho Chimney Rock Rd. Ranchita CA 92066 Telephone: 760.690.7225 01/05, 01/12. 01/19/18 CN 21159

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00049805-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Killian London Nissen Metzger filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Killian London Nissen Metzger; change to proposed name: Avery Donne Ardent. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 20, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Dec 26, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21138

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOSEPHINE ELIZABETH SWETT Case # 37-2017-00048530-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Josephine Elizabeth Swett. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kathleen E Wallis in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kathleen E Wallis be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504, located at 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory J. Belnap, Esq. 2888 Loker Ave. East #309 Carlsbad CA 92010 Telephone: 760.705.1334 12/29/17, 01/05/18, 01/12/18

PETITION FOR FREEDOM FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY AND CONTROL CASE # A61979 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, CENTRAL DIVISION, JUVENILE COURT, 2851 MEADOW LARK, SAN DIEGO CA 92123 The petition of CHRISTOPHER WINCHELL respectfully represents and alleges that the minor(s) listed below are/is a person(s) under the age of eighteen and that said person(s) is/are within the County of San Diego. Birth Name(s) of Child(ren): RAFFAELE MICHAEL DEVEAU Date(s) of Birth: 03/04/2012 City/State of Birth: SAN DIEGO, CA Petitioner(s) request(s) a judgement declaring the child(ren) free from the custody and control of LAWRENCE RAYMOND DEVEAU, pursuant to Fam. Code § 7822 – Abandonment. The parent named above has left the child in the care and custody of the other parent for a period of one year without any provision for the child’s support, or without communication from the parent, with the intent on the part of the parent to abandon the child. It is in the best interest of the child(ren) to be declared free from the custody and control of the above-named parent(s). WHEREFORE, petitioner(s) request(s) that this court inquire into such matter, and that said child(ren) be declared free from the custody and control of the above-named parent(s) as provided in Fam. Code § 7800 et seq. and for such other and further relief as the court may deem proper. Date: 06/19/2017 S/Christopher Winchell VERIFICATION: I have read the foregoing petition and know the contents thereof. I declare that the same is true of my own knowledge except as to those matters which are therein stated upon my information and belief, and, as to those matters I believe them to be true. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct. Date: 06/19/2017 S/Christopher Winchell. Petitioner in Pro Per: Christopher Winchell, Attorney #304290 4225 Executive Square #600 La Jolla CA 92037

CITATION FOR FREEDOM FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY AND CONTROL CASE # A61979 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, CENTRAL DIVISION, JUVENILE COURT, 2851 MEADOW LARK, SAN DIEGO CA 92123 IN THE MATTER OF: RAFFAELE DEVEAU, Date of Birth 03/04/2012, A MINOR To: LAWRENCE DEVEAU You are advised that you are required to appear in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Diego, in Department 6 at the court location indicated above on January 26, 2018 at 9:00 am, to show cause, if you have any, why RAFFAELE DEVEAU, minor(s), should not be declared free from parental custody and control (*for the purpose of placement for adoption) as requested in the petition. You are advised that if the parent(s) are present at the time and place above stated, the judge will read the petition and, if requested, may explain the effect of the granting of the petition and, if requested, the judge shall explain any term or allegation contained therein and the nature of the proceeding, its procedures and possible consequences and may continue the matter for not more than 30 days for the appointment of counsel or to give counsel time to prepare. The court may appoint counsel to represent the minor whether or not the minor is able to afford counsel. If any parent appears and is unable to afford counsel, the court shall appoint counsel to represent each parent who appears unless such representation is knowingly and intelligently waived. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your pleading, if any, may be filed on time. Date: November 14, 2017 Clerk of the Superior Court, by S. Metzger, Deputy Petitioner in Pro Per: Christopher Winchell, Attorney #304290 4225 Executive Square #600 La Jolla CA 92037 Telephone: 619.277.4446 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21125

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00926050-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PAULA TRAN and DOES 1 through 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ROSALIE HALAL, ANTHONY HALAL, and JACOB HALAL CEBU, by and through his guardian ad Litem, HERSCHELL HALAL. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Orange, 700 Civic Center Dr. West, Santa Ana CA 92701 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Scott S Harris APLC 555 W. Beech St. #303 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.238.1199 Date: (Fecha): 06/19/17 Clerk, by (Secretario) David H. Yamasaki, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21106

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00047549-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Barbara Jean Pageau filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Barbara Jean Pageau; change to proposed name: Barbara Jean Smith. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 30, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Dec 12, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21104

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00048520-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Eric Christopher Hunt filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Eric Christopher Hunt; change to proposed name: Geronimus Antoninus. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 06, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Dec 18, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21103

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9000601 Filed: Jan 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. rizzivariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 12/14/2017 and assigned File #2017-9030385. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Rizzi International LLC., 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Michael Joseph Rizzi 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000600 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. familyvariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rizzi International LLC, 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/2017 S/Michael Joseph Rizzi, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000525 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sonneblume Doula Services. Located at: 4579 Jamboree St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jelina Kelci Sonnenberg, 4579 Jamboree St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jelina Kelci Sonnenberg, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000669 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seelevel Art Services. Located at: 432 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Paul Cook, 432 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2018 S/John Paul Cook, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031360 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. QQ Spa. Located at: 3020 N Park Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Haitao Tian, 333 W Garvey Ave. #B 523, Monterey Park CA 91754. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Haitao Tian, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000317 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Complexions. Located at: 7174 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amber Marie Weigand, 7174 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Shirley Jean Sankey, 10605 Cerveza Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/Amber Marie Weigand, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031378 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proper Pillow. Located at: 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #B-109, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Proper Pillow Inc., 848 N Rainbow Blvd #4251, Las Vegas NV 89107. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2012 S/Richard Loos, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030930 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Patisserie Del Mar. Located at: 915 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darshan Bakery Inc., 949 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Brock, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000424 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opportunistic Consulting. Located at: 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jill Diane Frack, 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA 92025; 2. Tyson Lee Frack, 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jill Diane Frack, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030979 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Web Solutions. Located at: 655 Corte Loren, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Derek Frank Ash, 655 Corte Leon, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/22/2017 S/Derek Frank Ash, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000162 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Milk + Honey Beauty Bar; B. Bkatana Beauty. Located at: 142 N El Camino Real Ste A #115, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1520 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittany Katana Sebastian, 1520 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Brittany Katana Sebastian, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000462 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lovebaked; B. Love Baked. Located at: 1674 Frisius Dr., Julian CA San Diego 92036. Mailing Address: PO Box 1242, Julian CA 92036. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Maria Gibson, 1674 Frisius Dr., Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2018 S/Lisa Marie Gibson, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030528 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insight Oceanside. Located at: 423 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1062 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago Il 60642. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Insight Oceanside, 1062 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago IL 60642. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2017 S/Robert N Jones Sr, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000248 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. i.e. Solutions; B. i.e. Solutions Inc. Located at: 3742 Saddle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. I.E. Solutions Inc., 3742 Saddle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Gerald W Fleck, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000254 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firemind. Located at: 1580 Cormorant Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tara Pelan, 1580 Cormorant Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/29/2017 S/Tara Pelan, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030637 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Natural House Cleaning; B. All Natural Carpet Cleaning. Located at: 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarai Galeana Kupferer, 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/2017 S/Sarai Galeana Kupferer, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000003 Filed: Jan 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transformation Concepts. Located at: 2478 Impala Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott LaDoucer, 2478 Impala Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Scott LaDoucer, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030200 Filed: Dec 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandancer Boutique; B. Sundancer Del Mar; C. Sundancer. Located at: 1418 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nancy Sokol, 1418 Camino del Mar, Del Mar Ca 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/06/1994 S/Nancy Sokol, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030324 Filed: Dec 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Master Builder “Bricks and Blocks”. Located at: 357 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Lee Babin, 357 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Crystal Lee Babin, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030888 Filed: Dec 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marvin’s House Painting & Quality Home Repair. Located at: 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA Riverside 92592. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marvin Artiaga, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592; 2. Guadalupe Tinoco Torres, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029910 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LH Medical Billing. Located at: 1120 Greenway Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: PO Box 3, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leah Michele Jacobs, 1120 Greenway Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2017 S/Leah Michele Jacobs, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031163 Filed: Dec 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jump-In Pools. Located at: 16920 Silver Crest Ln, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Thornton Donley, 16920 Silver Crest Ln, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Thornton Donley, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030367 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JR Alliance. Located at: 307 A Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JR Alliance Inc., 307 A Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2012 S/Julie F Regan, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000043 Filed: Jan 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Health Advocate Resource Team; B. Jan Care Health Advocate. Located at: 530 Lomas Santa Fe #M, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 773, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janet Newman, 1703 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2017 S/Janet Newman, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030381 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grace Within Gravity; B. CA Enzyme Baths. Located at: 1201 N Vulcan Ave. #23, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nathan Andrew LeBlanc, 1201 N Vulcan Ave. #23, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2017 S/Nathan Andrew LeBlanc, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030498 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fit Form. Located at: 2212 Manchester Ave. #B, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Marie Martinez, 2212 Manchester Ave. #B, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Marie Martinez, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21161

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027880 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conrad Construction and Remodel. Located at: 265 Brisas Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: PO Box 441, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Lee Conrad, 265 Brisas Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/2012 S/Thomas Lee Conrad, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030507 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Synapses TBI Life Coaching. Located at: 860 Ball Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Briana Lyn Darrington, 860 Ball Ave, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Briana Lyn Darrington, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031026 Filed: Dec 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Legion Rugby Club. Located at: 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. American Rugby Investments LLC, 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/David Pool, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21152

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030981 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Legion; B. Legion Rugby; C. SD Legion. Located at: 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. American Rugby Investments LLC, 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/David Pool, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21151

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029876 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Octo Bookkeeping. Located at: 3050 Rue Dorleans #214, San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Octo Primus LLC, 3050 Ru Dorleans #214, San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kalli Bungert, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029897 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Pacific Concrete. Located at: 820 Orpheus Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Andrew Lauchlan, 820 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/11/17 S/Eric Andrew Lauchlan, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030550 Filed: Dec 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Koury Images. Located at: 6630 Ambrosia Ln. #819, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janice K Koury-Hale, 6630 Ambrosia Ln. #819, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/17 S/Janice K Koury-Hale, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030635 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Incendia Group. Located at: 3422 Sitio Sandia, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. KPS Consulting LLC, 3422 Sitio Sandia, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/19/17 S/Peter Sieffert, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030723 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GreenSurf. Located at: 1228 Chambord Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 115, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas Mitchell Green, 1228 Chambord Ct., Oceanside Ca 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/17 S/Douglas Mitchell Green, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030906 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flowers Annette Gomez. Located at: 5939 Darwin Ct. #113, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 742, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Flowers By Annette Inc., 5939 Darwin Ct. #113, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/01 S/Pablo Gomez, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030845 Filed: Dec 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data Contingency. Located at: 1307 Cornish Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kyle Andrew Simmons, 1307 Cornish Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/09/17 S/Kyle Andrew Simmons, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21144

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-9029266 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Come on Over Boutique and Cafe. Located at: 2405 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 920524. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 01/21/14 and assigned File #2014-001727. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Claudia Ninette Conover, 2405 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Claudia Ninette Conover 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030990 Filed: Dec 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EP Smog Test Only Station. Located at: 520 N Quince St., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Quang Nguyen, 10313 Azuaga St. #51 San Diego CA 92129; 2. Jessica Uyen Nguyen, 10313 Azuaga St. #51 San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Quang Nguyen, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030143 Filed: Dec 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brian Kimmel Consulting. Located at: 302 Pacific Bars Rd. Mariposa CA Mariposa 95338. Mailing Address: 674 Vale View Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian James Kimmel, 674 Vale View Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian James Kimmel, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030552 Filed: Dec 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blackridge Supply. Located at: 3661 North Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darrell Price Black, 3661 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darrell Price Black, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030414 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aurora Auto Enterprise. Located at: 7922 Dagget St., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aurora Trading Inc., 7922 Dagget St., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zhan Yu, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21139

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030690 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BLOC. Located at: 1596 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Group Collective LLC, 1089 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/13 S/Grant Nyquist, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030426 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Colon Hydrotherapy. Located at: 965 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #350, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dona Lynnette King, 1106 2nd St. #350, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/09 S/Dona Lynnette King, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028994 Filed: Nov 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tambo Café. Located at: 1904-E South Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RMR Food Service Inc., 1902 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Iole Revilla, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029991 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Yellowtail Marketing. Located at: 2238 Manchester Ave., #3, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Thomas Walsh, 2238 Manchester Ave. #3, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/17 S/Ryan Thomas Walsh, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029216 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Villa Realty; B. Serri Properties; C. Sea Home Realty. Located at: 3451 Via Montebello #192-310, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc., 3451 Via Montebello #192-310, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/30/17 S/Serri Rowell, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21121

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030385 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. rizzivariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rizzi International LLC, 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/17 S/Michael Joseph Rizzi, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029937 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Renaissance Planning Solutions; B. BPS Consulting. Located at: 16034 Via Galan, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92091. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ramona Pharmacy Inc., 16034 Via Galan, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bryan Earl Woods, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030254 Filed: Dec 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marine Corps Ball Photography; B. Marine Corps Photography; C. MCB Photography; D. MCB Photo; E. Ball Photography; F. MCB Ball Photography; G. Military Ball Photography; H. Military Ball Photo. Located at: 390 Oak Ave. #M, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephanie Wohlfiel, 4272 Alta Vista Ct., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Ryon Ansaldo, 7964 Represa Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Joint Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/17 S/Stephanie Wohlfiel, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030349 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lagree Fit San Diego; B. Lagree Fit. Located at: 515 Vista Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 1825 Via Quinto, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott McBride, 1825 Via Quinto, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Desiree McBride, 1825 Via Quinto, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/17 S/Scott McBride, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21117

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029762 Filed: Dec 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaleidoscope Printing. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #234, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine E. Silverthorn, 1215 Mitchell St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/17 S/Christine E Silverthorn, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030267 Filed: Dec 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JMBB Investments. Located at: 710 Eugenie Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92076. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Michael Brachocki, 710 Eugenie Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Michael Brachocki, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030354 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hospital Gift Shop; B. Hospitality Gift Shop. Located at: 444 S Cedros #210, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92076. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Healthy Commerce, 444 S Cedros #210, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Thomas, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029580 Filed: Dec 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hardnox Haus. Located at: 1944 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doan Ngoc Nguyen, 1994 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Christina Huang, 1994 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/17 S/Doan Ngoc Nguyen, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21113

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029758 Filed: Dec 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Drop Dead Design. Located at: 767 Matagual Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lucia Lento, 767 Matagual Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/17 S/Lucia Lento, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029636 Filed: Dec 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Class 101 Encinitas. Located at: 855 Sandcastle Dr. Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gallagher EDUC Consulting LLC, 855 Sandcastle Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/17 S/Chris Gallagher, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21111

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029325 Filed: Dec 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Jam’n; B. California Jammin. Located at: 903 Passifora Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Coy Flowers, 903 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Kristen Marie Manchester, 903 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Coy Flowers, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030242 Filed: Dec 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Book Tales. Located at: 603 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patricia Eileen McFarland, 905 S Hale Ave. #2, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/99 S/Patricia Eileen McFarland, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028404 Filed: Nov 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Wholeness. Located at: 625 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brenda Flowers-Specht, 625 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/17 S/Brenda Flowers-Specht, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029167 Filed: Nov 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aiga Island Grill 55. Located at: 400 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Henry Fitzner, 12739 Beeler Creek Trail, Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Henry Fitzner, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21107