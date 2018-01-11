Woods to play at Torrey Pines

TORREY PINES — Tiger Woods, a seven-time winner of the Torrey Pines Farmers Insurance Open, has committed to play in the 2018 tournament, The Century Club of San Diego announced.

Woods will play for the first time in 2018, at the Jan. 25 to Jan. 28 PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. He won the Farmers Insurance Open in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013, and earned his most recent major championship victory in a 19-hole playoff at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2008.

In addition to his seven victories at the Farmers Insurance Open, the 79-time PGA Tour winner has finished in the top 10 six other times in 15 appearances. He is the tournament’s all-time leading money winner, with $6,856,015.

“Tiger shares a rich history with Torrey Pines Golf Course, and with The Farmers Insurance Open, in particular. We are excited to have him join our field once again, alongside some of the game’s greats,” said The Century Club of San Diego CEO Peter Ripa. “His legacy already cemented, we look forward to, together with our fans, watching as Tiger writes the latest chapter of his storied career.”

Tickets for the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open are now on sale and can be purchased online at FarmersInsuranceOpen.com. Adult grounds tickets are $50, with upgraded VIP tickets starting at $85.

Discounted tickets are available for seniors, veterans, and youth 13-17. Tickets are complimentary for active duty military, reservists, retired military and dependents and for children 12 and under.

Woods joins a list of early commitments that includes defending tournament champion and World No. 4 Jon Rahm, No. 5 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 6 Justin Rose, No. 7 Rickie Fowler and three-time Farmers Insurance Open Champion Phil Mickelson.

The field is not final until the Jan. 19 commitment deadline.

Among the early commitments are a group of players with San Diego ties, including Poway High School alum and four-time PGA TOUR winner Charley Hoffman as well as San Diego State University alumni J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele, who won the 2017 FedExCup playoffs-ending Tour championship and was awarded the PGA Tour’s 2017 Rookie of the Year.