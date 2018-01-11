Women’s Club celebrates 100 years

OCEANSIDE — The Women’s Club of Oceanside is celebrating 100 years of service with an open house, cake and punch.

The mission of the club is to enhance the local community through the arts, conservation, education, home life, public affairs and international affairs.

Over the years the club has raised $8 million for community causes.

Beneficiaries of fundraising efforts include city firefighters, local students, Canine Companions, the Women’s Resource Center and Brother Benno’s Center, to name a few.

Zucette Lumabas, the club’s third vice president, has been a member of the nonprofit fundraising group for three years.

“We’ve donated to a lot of activities,” Lumabas said. “I’m excited about each and every one.”

The club meets the first Thursday of the month for general meetings, lunch and entertainment. The board meets additionally to plan fundraising goals and events.

The club’s 100-year anniversary open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 13, at 1606 Missouri Ave.

Oceanside.