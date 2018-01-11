Guard rail installed for driver safety

OCEANSIDE — Drivers can feel safer motoring through Oceanside with the installation of a 1,500-foot guard rail on the west side of El Camino Real, just south of the State Route 76 overcrossing.

The guard rail protects vehicles from veering off a steep slope on the side of the heavily used roadway. In the past five years there have been 12 accidents on that stretch of road.

The installation of the safety barrier was prompted by a resident’s pubic request at a City Council meeting. City staff investigation found the height and slope of the hillside met Caltrans requirements for a guard rail.

City Council approved adding the protective railing in May 2017.

Work to install it began in November 2017. Relocation of traffic signal fiber optics was necessary to put the guard rail in place.

The project was completed the last week of December 2017. The total cost of installation, including fiber optics work, was $254,700. Work was funded by TransNet.