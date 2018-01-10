Updated: Issa will not run for re-election

Update

11:16 a.m. JAN 10. | Nine-term Congressman Darrell Issa announced Jan. 10 that he will not seek re-election in November, sending shock waves throughout Southern California and both political parties.

Issa, widely considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents in the upcoming midterm elections, said in a statement that he came to the decision not to run with the support of his family, but did not give a reason as to why he decided not to run.

“Throughout my service, I worked hard and never lost sight of the people our government is supposed to serve,” Issa said in a statement. “Yet with the support of my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election in California’s 49th District.”

Issa becomes the second longtime California Republican congressman to announce that he would retire from the House of Representatives. Ed Royce (R-Yorba Linda) announced two days before Issa that he would not seek a 12th term in office.

Issa’s Democratic challengers pounced on his announcement, declaring that the congressman had seen “the writing on the wall” and that his support of President Donald Trump had weakened his standing in the district.

“Another one bites the dust. The tsunami warnings of a blue wave are being heard in California,” said Doug Linney, campaign manager for Flip the 14, a group aimed at defeating California’s 14 Republican congressional representatives.

“Congressmen Darrell Issa and Ed Royce like to present a moderate face for the cameras, but like every other Congressional Republican in California, their votes repeatedly and dramatically harm their constituents and our state. And they refuse to do anything about Trump’s flagrant disregard for democratic norms and basic human decency.

“In California, the Resistance is fired up and voters are paying attention,” Linney said.

Issa’s announcement will also set off a whirlwind search by Republicans to find a viable candidate before the March 9 filing deadline.

Considered one of the wealthiest members of Congress, Issa co-founded and served as CEO of Directed Electronics, one of the largest makers of automobile aftermarket security and convenience products in the country. He first came to political prominence after an unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate in 1998, but voters elected him in 2000 to the 48th Congressional District seat vacated by longtime Republican Ron Packard.

Issa was also a prominent figure in the successful recall of former California Gov. Gray Davis, contributing $1.6 million of his own money to the signature gathering campaign to place the recall on the ballot. He announced he wouldn’t seek the governor’s seat shortly after Arnold Schwarzenegger, who ultimately won the 2003 election, announced he would run.

After congressional redistricting, Issa’s district was renumbered as the 49th District, and he dominated his re-election bids until 2016, when he narrowly survived a challenge from former Marine Col. Doug Applegate by a margin of less than 1,300 votes, or 0.6 percent.

Applegate announced shortly after his defeat that he would challenge Issa again, and since then two other prominent Democratic challengers have emerged to campaign for the seat, Orange County environmental attorney Mike Levin and Rancho Santa Fe businessman Paul Kerr.

All three Democrats issued statements regarding Issa’s announcement.

“As much as I was looking forward to running one-on-one against Darrell Issa later this year, it’s best for the residents of the 49th that he leave sooner rather than later,” Levin said in his statement. “With Donald Trump in the White House and a lap-dog Congress that refuses to hold him accountable, we face an unprecedented crisis. That doesn’t change just because Darrell Issa is retiring. It is critical that Democrats retake the House to uphold our values, our families, and our democracy, and I look forward to bringing this seat home for the democrats.”

Kerr echoed Levin’s sentiments regarding the election.

“Darrell Issa saw the writing on the wall,” Kerr said in his statement. “For the past year, Republicans have focused on stripping health care from millions of people and giving tax breaks to large corporations and the rich, all at the expense of hard working Americans. In fact, the tax proposal was so bad that even Issa couldn’t vote for it. Americans are saying, enough is enough.”

Applegate is scheduled to speak outside of Issa’s district office in Vista. The Coast News will update the story with his remarks.

Earlier

The former chairman of the House Oversight Committee narrowly won re-election in 2016 — by just 0.6 percentage points against Democrat Doug Applegate — and was widely considered the most vulnerable incumbent in the House going into the 2018 election. The richest man in Congress, he has already drawn a handful of well funded opponents.

The Army veteran and businessman has also faced weekly protests over the past year, with roughly 300 people gathering each week — and sometimes more than double that number — outside his Vista office. The protests have sometimes been general and other times targeted specific decisions or issues like health care or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

”While my service to California’s 49th District will be coming to an end, I will continue advocating on behalf of the causes that are most important to me…,” he said in his statement, in which he took at least partial credit for several developments, including the recall of California Gov. Gray Davis, ”an end to abusive Congressional earmarks,” the strengthening of the Violence against Women Act, and strengthening standards for government accountability.

Officials from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee immediately released a statement cheering Issa’s decision as a victory for California’s 49th District and the country as a whole.

“The Republican agenda in Washington has been a direct attack on Californians,” DCCC spokesperson Drew Godinich said in a statement. “After passing a devastating tax scam and fighting to rip away healthcare from millions of families, California Republicans clearly see the writing on the wall and realize that their party and its priorities are toxic to their re-election chances in 2018.”

Four Democrats, including Applegate, have already announced they will run for Issa’s seat. Orange County environmental attorney Mike Levin, San Diego real estate investor Paul Kerr and Sara Jacobs, a former State Department employee under President Barack Obama, have all launched bids for the seat. It wasn’t immediately clear who might run as a Republican.

— City News Service