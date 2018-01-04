Sports Talk: The great outdoors beckons for locals in the know

Welcome to the sweet spot of North County and this has nothing to do with VG Donut and Bakery.

Sure the Cardiff hangout is among the go-to stops to satisfy a dessert craving. But the icing on any cake is this stretch of time on the calendar, one which the locals embrace.

Finally, the holiday visitors have scampered back to cities where the thermometer is stuck on single digits.

Finally, those clogging Highway 101 — and we love them all the same — have departed for homes that don’t come with sunshine and a sea breeze.

Finally, those in the know realize the homies are back in charge and isn’t it great there’s no shortage of places to visit. North County is recognized as one of the coolest spots to hang outdoors and in this, our second summer, we encourage everyone to have at it.

Steadfast New Year’s resolutions are ricocheting around conversations these days, thankfully replacing the steady refrain of “we hate the Chargers.” People are turning the page from 2017 — thanks for nothing, Chargers — promising 2018 will be keen.

Many of those recalibrating revolve around getting fit and maybe shedding a slice of pie from the midsection. While some took an extra helping when the relatives weren’t looking, the bathroom weight scale sees and records all.

So to spin that contraption in a positive direction, get out and exercise. Enjoy what North County has on nearly every other region and that’s a plethora of options to wraps your arms around the great outdoors.

In no particular order, here are four suggestions to get some exercise, feel the air — or water — on your face and remember again why we pay a “sun tax” for living in such an awesome area.

South Carlsbad State Beach

This campground that offers a 3-mile stretch of beach hugs the coastal cliffs overlooking the water. It’s a tough-get in the summer to secure a campsite, but not so much this time of the year.

The campground is having some plumbing issues that will likely be rectified by this weekend. Only trouble with staying here and being able to surf, hike and fish is that you’ll never want to leave.

Moonlight State Beach

Back in the early 1900s, the story goes, midnight picnics under a full moon were the rage.

All these years later, it’s still a perfect place to spend a day — especially after the renovations of lifeguard tower and concessionaire stands.

Located where the land ends in Encinitas, Moonlight Beach has all the water activities one would expect. But there’s also a swell playground for the kids and the volleyball courts can feature some of the best, and most competitive outdoor players in the county. Although an adjacent court might have a fun-loving family just trying to get the ball back over in three hits.

San Elijo State Beach

A favorite for those liking to snorkel, dive and fish, San Elijo also presents a sandy beach and possibly the best snack stand of any park, anywhere.

Among the things planned for the new year is the construction of the long-planned, upgraded lifeguard tower at the site’s southern edge. If you’ve got kids, they love playing in the channel of water that leads from the San Elijo Lagoon.

There’s also a good hike around the lagoon that bird-watchers described as being a top-notch place to see their feathered friends.

Double Peak Park

We share this one but only if readers cross-their-hearts and promise not to tell. This secret spot in San Marcos isn’t that much under-the-radar, but it is considered among the most hidden gems of North County.

From the park that is accessible by car through the San Elijo Hills community on Double Peak Drive, the view is grand. If it’s clear, downtown San Diego and the Coronado Islands are evident. Catalina and San Clemente islands can be seen toward the west. A look north offers Saddleback Mountain and a glance east brings with it the Cleveland National Forest.

Various hikes of different degrees of difficulty are available.

