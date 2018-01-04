Aguilera named deputy mayor

VISTA — The Vista City Council unanimously decided to appoint John Aguilera as its newest deputy mayor on Dec. 12. Councilman Joe Green said he reviewed the past deputy mayors and thought that outgoing Deputy Mayor John Franklin did a fantastic job.

“Thank you so much for all that you’ve done for our city,” Green said to Franklin.

Green said he thought either he or Aguilera would make a good deputy mayor candidate. However, he said a little more time on the council could be beneficial.

“I really would like another year of the council under my belt personally before I come to be deputy mayor,” Green said. “I think Councilman Aguilera would do a great job.”

Green said Councilwoman Rigby served as deputy mayor and then the position went to Franklin.

“I would be super happy with Councilman Aguilera as the deputy mayor,” said Green, making the motion.

Outgoing deputy mayor Franklin agreed with the motion naming Aguilera and had a simple request.

Franklin asked whether with the City Council now being based in districts if it would be amenable to both Ritter and incoming Deputy Mayor John Aguilera to do something slightly different to reflect the change. Franklin asked that Ritter or Aguilera let council members know when specific events are happening in a council member’s district so there could be participation from that district representative.

Ritter agreed to this request.

At the same meeting, council members agreed on their official board committees and commissions roles for the 2018 calendar year.

Deputy Mayor John Aguilera will be the representative for the North San Diego County Transit District, while Mayor Judy Ritter will serve in her role at the San Diego Association of Governments.

Councilman Joe Green will be on the Regional Solid Waste Association and Councilman John Franklin will take part in the North County Dispatch Joint Powers Agency. Both Ritter and Councilwoman Amanda Rigby would fulfill their roles at the Encina Wastewater Authority.

The appointments were passed unanimously.