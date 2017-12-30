Woman killed in Carslbad wreck

CARLSBAD — One person was killed and another was injured in a vehicle crash in Carlsbad today.

At 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on Alicante Road, just south of Alga Road, and found two cars with extensive damage, according to Carlsbad Police Lt. Christie Calderwood. Both drivers were still in their respective vehicles.

Despite attempts by authorities to provide life support, a 55-year-old woman driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene, Calderwood said.

The other driver, a 73-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for moderate injuries, Calderwood said. Neither woman was publicly identified.

Police said one of the vehicles appeared to have broadsided the other car. Traffic officers still were investigating the cause of the crash, but police said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor.