At least one dead in fiery I-5 crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — At least one person was killed in a fiery crash today on Interstate 5 in Oceanside just north of Route 76, according to authorities.

The crash took place on the southbound I-5 about 5:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one car was on fire when CHP officers arrived, according to the department. The crash temporarily blocked the number 1, 2, and 3 lanes. The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:44 p.m.

CBS Channel 8 News in San Diego reported that traffic was backed up on the 5 south to Harbor Drive because of the fatal crash.

There’s no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or any other injuries in the crash.

The deceased name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The deceased’s age and gender were not immediately known.