Ribbon cut on latest Creek District project

SAN MARCOS — The latest project in the burgeoning Creek District in San Marcos has opened its doors as city officials continue to weigh the district’s future.

Eastgate, a 42-unit affordable housing complex, celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 15. Mayor Jim Desmond was among the dignitaries in attendance.

The project is the second major development to open in the area of town city officials are retooling in the wake of the changing economy. The Promenade at Creekside Apartments opened in June 2016 to similar fanfare.

Officials with Affirmed Housing, the project developer, touted tax-exempt bonds and the tax-credit program, the financing mechanisms that makes projects like it and other affordable housing developments throughout San Marcos possible.

James Silverwood, president of Affirmed, said that the House GOP’s budget includes the elimination of the bonds, which would strip cities and developers of a tool to revitalize their communities.

“As the House of Representatives considers cutting this program, we suggest they reconsider the negative impacts this repeal will have for persons of lower means here in California and throughout the country,” Silverwood said.

While the ribbon-cutting for Eastgate was Nov. 15, developers have already filled the 42 units, including 11 for veterans who qualify under the income guidelines.

Among the project’s amenities are a clubhouse with kitchen, tech stations, a tot lot, barbecue areas and laundry facilities. Residents will also have case management services and access to educational programming.

It also includes eight commercial spaces for local businesses.

Meanwhile, city officials continue to work on an overhaul of the city’s Creek District plan that yielded Eastgate and the Promenade apartments.

Originally slated to have 1.2 million square feet of retail space and 590,000 square foot of office space, city officials last year began updating the district’s plan to reduce the amount of retail and office as consumers have flocked to online shopping.

The Creek District oversight committee next meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 27.