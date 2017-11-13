Lawsuit: Negligence led to girl’s sexual assault near Earl Warren Middle School

SOLANA BEACH — The parents of an Earl Warren Middle School student are suing the San Dieguito Union High School District, arguing that, among other things, its lax Internet policies led to their daughter being sexually assaulted several times earlier this year in a parking lot near campus.

The girl, who is not named in the 10-page lawsuit, lists Jeff Calica, the district and Earl Warren’s principal and vice principal and administrators as the defendants. Calica was arrested in February and recently pleaded guilty to one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

The lawsuit doesn’t spell out the details of the incidents, but states that the sexual assaults occurred between December 2016 and January 2017, and that the girl used social media during school hours to communicate with Calica, who lured her to a nearby parking lot where he had sex with her at least twice.

The victim’s attorney, Stephen Estey, told 10 News that the girl met Calica through his Youtube channel, and that she started messaging him on Google Chat in December when she was in the library and during lunch.

Estey says within the next month, Calica lured the girl at least twice during school hours to a nearby parking lot for sex during lunch periods. She later told her parents, which lead to an investigation, arrest and guilty plea.

According to the lawsuit, the school is liable because its lax internet policies and because administrators allowed students to leave the campus during school hours to go to the nearby Solana Beach Public Library unsupervised.

The parents are asking for unspecified general damages and special damages and attorney fees.

The Coast News has reached out to SDUHSD Superintendent Eric Dill and Estey for comment and will update the story with their comment.