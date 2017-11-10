Carson Kressley to speak at women’s fund event

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund is welcoming Emmy Award-winning Carson Kressley as its celebrity guest speaker for its Nov. 14 membership meeting at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. Kressley’s name is synonymous with fashion and style.

While Kressley, who is also a New York Times bestselling author, talks about everything couture, he will chat about his newest book, “Does This Book Make My Butt Look Big?”

Kressley is making his first book tour stop in Rancho Santa Fe.

Dr. Sandra Coufal, the advisory chair for the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund, shared that there are many benefits to have the internationally renowned Kressley at the event.

“He has worked with many fashion houses including Ralph Lauren,” Coufal said. “He’s a television personality who can provide a global perspective on fashion and how to look your best. It’s something that we can offer our members as a benefit. We can entertain these sorts of speakers because of our long existence and because our members, in general, have many connections.”

Coufal was also quick to point out that Kressley accepted the invitation because his philosophy about charitable giving closely matches with the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund.

“Mr. Kressley can promote fashion at a professional level, but also use that to benefit people that are like minded to himself in giving back to the community,” she said.

According to Coufal, Kressley will be speaking at the beginning of the meeting for roughly 30 minutes. This timeframe also includes question-and-answer time.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund consists of a group of women who reside in the 92067 and 92091 zip codes. Members contribute a minimum of $2,300 per year, the funds are pooled and charities are vetted for the group’s annual grant distribution.

Every May, the group presents the awards.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund was established in 2004 and it currently has 120 members. Gayle Gillies-Mize founded the organization.

To date, the group has collectively given more than $3.1 million to local charities.

“We don’t fund any charities that are not local,” Coufal said.

Every year, the organization receives an average of 100 letters of interest for charitable grants. Members of two focus groups vet the charities which result in 10 finalists that its entire membership votes on.

Women in the community are invited to this special Nov. 14 meeting and event and to learn more about the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund.

To register for the Nov. 14 event with Kressley, which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, visit www.rsfwomensfund.org. Kressley’s book can also be pre-ordered on the website. Tickets for the event are $50 per person and seating is limited.