Ribbon cutting held for Mission Basin facility

OCEANSIDE — The newly built Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design administration building at the Mission Basin Groundwater Purification Facility was celebrated Nov. 8. The state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly building adds to the benefits of the site.

“The Mission Basin Groundwater Purification Facility is a showcase example of sustainable operations,” Colleen Foster, city senior management analyst for water utilities solid waste and recycling, said.

The administration building is the first city facility to earn top Gold LEED certification. Its earth-friendly features include fixtures that reduce indoor water use by 31 percent and an irrigation design that reduces outdoor water use by 68 percent.

All regularly used spaces in the building have ample natural daylight, which reduces daily energy use.

Another impressive feature is 85 percent of construction waste during the build was recycled and diverted from the landfill.

The building itself is constructed with 29 percent recycled materials, 17 percent of which were locally sourced.

During the recent ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the building’s completion, city Water Utilities Director Cari Dale, Principle Planner Russ Cunningham and Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery shared their thoughts on water sustainability, water infrastructure goals and achievements of the groundwater purification facility.

In attendance were local residents and U.S. senate and congressional field representatives.

Following speeches from city officials, tours of the administration building were given with stops at 15 permanent information signs, which highlight the building’s LEED features.

The newly completed building houses offices and labs of the groundwater purification facility.

The Mission Basin Groundwater Purification Facility uses reverse osmosis to remove salt from brackish groundwater gathered from the Mission Basin. Further treatments removes iron and manganese and complete the process to make the groundwater potable.

The groundwater purification facility produces about 15 percent of the city’s water supply, averaging 6 million gallon of potable water a day.