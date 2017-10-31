Two arrested in Oceanside stabbing

OCEANSIDE — Two men remained jailed today, one on suspicion of first-degree murder and another for attempted murder, in connection with the stabbing of three teens, including a 17-year-old boy who was killed earlier this month in Oceanside.

Coryell Constantine Taylor, 37, was arrested by Oceanside police and booked Thursday evening into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first- degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to jail records. He was being held in lieu of $3 million bail.

Richard Torres, 48, was arrested by Oceanside police and booked Wednesday into the Vista Detention Center on suspicion of attempted first- degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, jail records showed. His bail was $750,000.

The duo’s charges stem from a stabbing attack Oct. 21 in the 400 block of San Luis Rey Drive, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The stabbing left an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy with minor injuries, but a third victim, also 17, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died 24 hours later.

That victim has been identified by friends and family as Alan Sandoval, an Oceanside High School graduate who would have turned 18 this week, according to a Go Fund Me page.

“Alan Sandoval passed away … (as a) result of being a victim of a violent crime,” read a message on the Go Fund Me page. “He always cared about his family (and) he leaves behind his mother, sisters and brother. He had a great heart (and was) always willing to help others in need.”

A sister told the Union-Tribune that Sandoval planned to attend community college and hoped to become a firefighter.

Oceanside police last week released a sketch of a “person of interest” in the slaying and asked for the public’s help to identify and locate that person; Taylor and Torres do not match the man described in the police bulletin. Detectives did not release information about the arrests or any other details about the case, including a possible motive.