Taste of Wine: Sun, Soil and Humanity – Napa Valley’s blessed Trinitas

Trinitas is Latin for Trinity, a central Christian concept of the core strength in three eternal values.

Trinitas Cellars, a leading 15-year Napa Valley winery, was founded on the values of Sun, Soil and Humanity by Tim and Steph Busch in 2002. As expressed in the family story, Sun is God-created, Soil is a product co-created with man and God working together and Humanity represents the growers, winemaker and extended family who come together and make Trinitas wines, some 25 unique varietals and varietal blends.

Family member Garrett Busch and his wife, Betsy, play an important role in operating and managing Trinitas Cellars, which over the years has remained a small but high-quality winery, cultivating loyal customers. They have enjoyed the fruits of an increasingly sophisticated brand that has taken its place among those who seek an exceptional selection of wine luxury.

Trinitas is also a member of the Heritage Collection of properties, a luxury hotel collection, led by Trinitas Resort and Spa in Napa, just below the Trinitas estate vineyards, with a dramatic Estate Cave tasting room and wine learning center across the street.

At a recent gathering of trade and media professionals, we had the privilege of meeting the Busch family with CEO Garrett Busch presenting his team staff, including Kasey Hills, Southern California regional manager; Sean Haarberg, VIP hospitality manager; and Marty De La Rosa, director of sales. The event, held at one of the premier Busch properties, Estancia La Jolla, is managed by Mairead Hennessy, with Danny Fancher as director of food and beverage. All wines were carefully crafted from premium grapes in Northern California. New releases I would recommend are: the 2014 Chardonnay Carneros from Stanly Ranch ($32), the 2013 Petite Sirah from the Contra Costa County Sandy Lane Vineyard ($35), the 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley in Coombsville, St. Helena and Knights Valley ($60) and the 2012 Meritage Napa Valley from the Meritage estate vineyard at Meritage Resort & Spa ($65).

Garrett Busch revealed to me a big enlargement for the family’s resort in Napa to be called the Village at Meritage Resort. “We hope to open in 2018 by June with 9 different tasting rooms including ours,” he enthusiastically declared. “They will all be family owned small production wineries. This will be a first in Napa Valley, a sophisticated co-op of owners, all in one location to present to the wine consumer. Our location will be the first stop into Napa Valley from the south on Highway 29.” Visit this impressive winery at trinitascellars.com.

Capri Blu follows sister with fine wine events

For some time, Vittorio’s in Carmel Valley San Diego has been presenting peak wine/dinner events. Now sister restaurant Capri Blu in Rancho Bernardo has taken the baton with its recent Williams & Heim Napa Valley dinner, in the capable hands of GM Alvaro Alvarez. A full house gathered to taste the wines from two longtime wine aficionados, Duncan Williams and Allen Heim. Williams has been making wine since 1982 when he began an entry-level job at Robert Mondavi in Napa Valley. The highlight of the night was an entrée of grilled lamb chops topped with mint marmalade, potatoes and grilled asparagus, with a 2013 Williams and Heim Triple Entendre blend to wash it down ($60).

Check out future wine dinners at Capri-blu.com.

Wine Bytes

• Chandler’s with oceanfront dining along the beach in Carlsbad, presents its First Friday Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an outdoor beer garden from 4 craft beers, Chandler’s unlimited taco bar and live music poolside. For details, go to chandlerscarlsbad.com or call 760-683-5500.

• Le Grande Champagne Tasting happens at The WineSellar & Brasserie in Sorrento Valley, San Diego, Nov. 11 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Taste 25-plus sensational sparklers from around the world. Champagne will be discounted for purchasing. Admission is $65 plus a small service fee. Contact 1-858-450-9557.

 The Barrel Room in Rancho Bernardo has a 5-course wine dinner with DAOU wines from Paso Robles. Five wines will be showcased by Sales Manager Daniel Brunner. $90 per guest. Go to tbrsd.com for details.

