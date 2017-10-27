San Diego Botanic Garden to host succulent show, fall festival this weekend

ENCINITAS — The Palomar Cactus and Succulent Society will hold its annual plant show and sale this weekend at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

The event will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. The show and sale will feature succulent specimens from around the world as well as handmade ceramic pots, driftwood planters and other goods.

Also this weekend at the botanic garden, the annual Family Fall Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Eucalyptus Grove. The festival will feature fall-themed activities including pumpkin decorating, arts, crafts and a petting zoo. Fresh, farm-to-table entrees will be served at the visiting organic food vendor, the O Truck.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for children ages three to 12. Admission is $10 for seniors, students and active military.