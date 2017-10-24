San Marcos chiropractor strikes plea deal in sexual misconduct case

SAN MARCOS — A San Marcos chiropractor will have to spend 180 days in jail and register as a sex offender for groping three women during treatments, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office said today.

John Charles Michals, 42, pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor sexual battery charges at the Vista Courthouse. Formal sentencing is set for Nov. 13.

Michals, who practices at a private office and a clinic in San Marcos, was arrested April 25 after a woman came forward and told authorities that she was groped in March.

Two other women subsequently came forward about being groped last year and in 2015, according to sheriff’s Det. Michael Tingley.