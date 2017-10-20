Stella, Halcyon open in North City

SAN MARCOS — Another key piece of San Marcos’ North City community has come online, adding to the mix of restaurants, apartments and entertainment venues in the development that some proponents see as the North County equivalent to San Diego’s Liberty Station.

Stella Public House, an artisan pizza and craft beer restaurant, and its sister coffee, breakfast and cocktail lounge Halcyon, opened their doors in late September on the ground floor of the Block C Apartments.

The restaurants, located on the northwest corner of the Block C development, serve as an entryway to the apartments, creating what representatives of the establishments call a “lobby lounge.” Stella and Halcyon also include a colorful outdoor seating area, adding further vibrancy to one of North County’s burgeoning neighborhoods.

“We set our intention to become a community gathering place and we’ve done just that,” said John Long, co-owner of the venues. “The vision of the North City project is exciting to be part of — we are happy to be included in this new destination that will truly create a hub of everything our brands care about: community, quality design and sustainability.”

Halcyon marks an expansion of the brand, which has a popular location in San Diego’s East Village, into North County. Stella, meanwhile, is relocating from its East Village location, where the company behind the restaurants is expanding Halcyon and replacing Stella with an arcade bar concept.

The restaurant pairing arrives just months after Urge Gastropub and Common House, a massive 21,000-square foot restaurant, brewery and bowling alley, opened its doors in April.

Pima Medical Institute is nearing completion of a large school and office building just north of Block C and visible from the 78 Freeway.

Block K, another high-density apartment complex, is in the building plan check phase.

City officials have touted the area as the type of dynamic spaces the city is hoping to foster. Its location, just north of California State University San Marcos, has made it a popular destination for students and visitors.

“The area is starting to become the dynamic, active area the city hoped it would be, which benefits everyone—residents, businesses and visitors,” City Manager Jack Griffin said in a previous statement.