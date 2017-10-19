City, mayor join ‘10-Minute Walk’ campaign

ENCINITAS — Mayor Catherine Blakespear recently signed on to a national effort that she hopes will be a “Perfect 10” for the city of Encinitas.

Blakespear, at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 10, joined the “10-Minute Walk” parks advocacy campaign, a nationwide campaign to ensure that all Americans live within a 10-minute walk (or a half mile) of a high-quality park or green space.

“Parks are an essential part of the community here in Encinitas,” Blakespear said. “This campaign will help provide our residents with the opportunity to engage in activities that lead to a better quality of life that is close to home.”

This bipartisan group includes mayors from all across the country and represents cities large and small, including America’s four largest cities — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston — and cities across California.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors, which represents more than 1,000 U.S. mayors, also unanimously passed a resolution at the 85th Annual Meeting urging all mayors to actively pursue the 10-minute walk to a park goal.

The campaign marks the start of a multi-year partnership with cities and mayors across the country. Beginning in 2018, the campaign — led by The Trust for Public Land in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association and Urban Land Institute — will be working with select cities across the country on measurable policies and strategies to advance the 10-minute walk vision.