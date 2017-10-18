Moon Valley Nurseries: Leading growers and much more!

Big trees can be used to create a private backyard oasis perfect for hosting parties or getting away from it all — without having to leave the comfort of your home. The thing is, most homeowners do not want to wait 20 to 25 years for their trees to grow to a full size with a canopy that provides shade relief as well as privacy. So, the best way to have an instant landscape is to buy big trees. At Moon Valley Nurseries, we take pride in being the world’s leading growers of trees of all sizes! Sure, other nurseries may be selling big trees. However, none of those other nurseries can match the quality of our custom-grown and nurtured trees, our superior customer service, and the professionalism of everything we do at our nurseries and grow farms.

We do EVERYTHING in-house — not a single thing is outsourced, we build all our own boxes using the best redwood and the best shavings. We use all the best practices, from growing our trees from our own cuttings from our superior mother plants to using our own proprietary blends of soils and moon juice fertilizer that we know works best for our area. We clone our trees so that they are always going to be better. Doing this ensures that you have a consistent plant every time. For example, you can buy 10 or more trees, and they will all have the same healthy, fresh and vibrant look you want!

Grower, Wholesaler, Retailer — we are a bonafide one-stop nursery dedicated to our customers. After all, our customers are the ones that are keeping us going! In fact, we grow hundreds of thousands of things, so that EVERY person can enjoy, not just a select few. We grow these trees for you, our customers!

Do you want privacy? You cannot find a better privacy hedge than our Ficus nitida columns. We call them the Hollywood Hedge because the privacy you get from these trees is sure to block any unwanted views, create a private yard, and shield from the nosy paparazzi — and do it all in style. Our Hollywood Hedges are done from cuttings, specially grown in a way that no one else can do so that they produce thick, lush foliage to create a tall hedge that is virtually impossible to see through!

Go outdoors and enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather. One of the prettiest canopy shade trees you can find is the Tipuana tipu. This colorful Tipu tree is another one of the living things that are specially grown, and guaranteed for success. In fact, you will not find any other nursery growing and selling these beautiful trees in big sizes as we do. These trees bring year-round beauty to any yard with feathery, bright bluish-green foliage and a brilliant show of golden blooms from late spring to early summer!

A beautiful landscape is going to increase property value. Moon Valley Nursery has got you covered! Not only do we have the best selection of trees, palms, shrubs, agaves, succulents and other plants anywhere, we also design, deliver and plant them for guaranteed success too! We take care of our customers so that you are going to love what we do!

Moon Valley Nursery and our Palm Paradise Nursery are located right off the 15 Freeway in Escondido, for easy access no matter where you are coming from! Our nursery experts will be happy to help you handpick the perfect trees and plants for the perfect spot in your yard! Visit us today and get ready to be wowed by our amazing quality and services so that you can have the beautiful landscape you have always wanted!