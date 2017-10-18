Model Grand Opening this Month at Horse Creek

Fallbrook, CA—D.R. Horton is bringing an exciting new collection of family homes to Fallbrook. The 396-acre master-planned community of Horse Creek Ridge will be an amenity-rich residential destination where home is much more than a house.

Interested homebuyers will have the opportunity to tour the community’s stylish model homes during the Model Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 30th from 10 am to 6 pm.

A diverse array of new homes in seven neighborhoods will offer something for every taste—and budget. The homes will feature innovative designs, energy-saving efficiencies—including ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, LED lighting, and tankless water heaters—and spaces for indoor-outdoor living.

Residents will be able to play at the eight planned parks, go hiking and mountain biking, swim laps at the planned Recreation Center, or go horseback riding along the proposed equestrian trails.

The community’s main Recreation Center will offer comfortable gathering places, a swimming pool, dining areas with built-in gas barbecues, kitchen, and an indoor-outdoor fireplace. A second pool area—with restrooms, barbecues and shade trellis—is also planned.

A future 8.1-acre Town Center is anticipated to be developed adjacent to the community within a half-mile of most homes, offering an array of shops and restaurants.

Also adjacent to Horse Creek Ridge is a proposed 8-plus-acre San Diego County Active Sports Park. The sports complex is anticipated to offer active play areas, a soccer field, picnic and barbecue areas with shade structures, as well as a baseball diamond with sloped-grass seating areas.

The central location of Horse Creek Ridge provides quick access to both I-15 and Highway 76 leading to the region’s employment centers as well as its many diversions in shopping, dining, entertainment and family recreation.

For more information and to join the community’s Interest List, visit www.LiveHCR.com.

Delivering more than 500,000 homes since 1978, D.R. Horton Inc. has been ranked by Builder Magazine as the No. 1 Builder in America by volume since 2002. Founded in 1978, the company builds in 27 states, providing quality homes ranging from $90,000 to over $1.2 million. Known as America’s Builder, D.R. Horton prides itself on superior craftsmanship, value and customer service.