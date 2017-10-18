Downtown meets the beach at ViewPointe in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Making the choice to either live downtown or by the beach is the dilemma most San Diegans face. Now you can have the best of both worlds. The ViewPointe in Oceanside is a collection of 33 two- and three-bedroom townhome-style condominiums and penthouses, all featuring private roof decks with gorgeous views.

“It’s downtown meets the beach,” said Jen Trafficanda, the sales and project manager for ViewPointe. “You have action and fun places to walk to. It’s beachy, but not too sleepy.”

Each building has four floors and all five of the penthouse homes are already sold. The first residents moved in in February. The walkability factor makes it ideal for just about everyone.

“The homes went so fast,” Trafficanda said. “There isn’t anything under $1 million like this if you want to get west of I-5 and west of 101.”

The ViewPointe is within a few blocks from both the beach and the pier. Residents can walk to the farmers market, visit the Oceanside Museum of Art, easily access the Coaster and enjoy craft breweries and family-friendly restaurants.

All of the homes have open floor plans as well as balconies. The three-bedroom residences have a ground floor bedroom, which makes a great guest room. Each home comes with two spots in a gated parking garage.

The ViewPointe is open for tours Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday by appointment only. For more information, call (760) 348-8429 or email info@liveattheviewpointe.com.

Visit www.liveattheviewpointe.com to view gallery images and floor plans. The ViewPointe is located at 401 N. Coast Highway in Oceanside.