Beachwalk at Madison’ to unveil wonderful model home this weekend

CARLSBAD — The time has come. The special preview of Beachwalk at Madison’s new model will be available for viewing this weekend. For those who have been waiting, the new model will showcase what living in the Carlsbad Village feels like and the ultimate beach city lifestyle afforded by these new homes.

With only six homes available, the builder of the Beachwalk series, Vesta Pacific Development, encourages everyone to come out early to be one of the lucky six new homeowners at this new home community.

Located within walking distance of the pristine beach of Carlsbad and dining at the area’s most popular restaurants, residents can explore a diverse array of shopping and recreational opportunities just a short distance away.

Saturday is the big day and a quick sell-out is anticipated due to the overwhelming interest noted since the inception of Beachwalk. These luxurious three bedroom/three bath condominium homes embody all the features that top every buyer’s wish list. Homebuyers are not only purchasing a home, but a fulfilling lifestyle at Beachwalk at Madison.

The condominium homes provide spacious and open floorplans with a beautifully appointed gourmet kitchen, master suite retreat with walk-in closet, private decks and private two-car garage.

Gourmet kitchens are a work of art with Shaker and European-style cabinetry, quartz countertops with 6-inch backsplash, dual compartment sink, GE stainless steel appliances including a five-burner range, built-in microwave ventilation hood and Energy Star multi-cycle dishwasher. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, dual bath vanities, quartz countertops with 4-inch backsplash, handset ceramic tile shower surround and polished-edge mirrors. The impressive interiors at Beachwalk at Madison offer contemporary custom style with details adding sophisticated flair and urban chic throughout: ceramic tile flooring, two-panel doors, Kohler fixtures and thicker baseboards that stylishly frame the rooms. Like to entertain? The private decks and spacious great room will perfectly accommodate every special gathering.

Floorplans range to 1607 square feet with each location offering something uniquely desirable. Choose from end locations that offer an astonishing array of windows allowing for coastal sunshine to cascade into the home or corner locations that include front gated entry patios.

Carlsbad is known for its captivating coastal beaches of scenic and diverse terrain, numerous recreational activities, nightlife and dining hot spots and popular shopping destinations. Its convenient, central location makes it a highly commutable area in which to live.

Vesta Pacific has perfectly captured the spirit of beach city living at a location where everyone wants to be.

Make plans to visit this weekend and be the first to view the new model and discover what the premier Beachwalk at Madison coastal living experience is all about and what it can mean for you. These new homes are anticipated to start from the high $800,000s.

Visit our model and onsite sales office Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit beachwalklife.com/madison or call (619) 838-0660 for more information. Brokers welcome!

Beachwalk at Madison is located at 2660 Madison Street in Carlsbad.