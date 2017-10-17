Santa Ysabel shaken by small earthquake

SANTA YSABEL – A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the rural town of Santa Ysabel early today and “scared the hell” out of an employee at the 24-hour gas station in town.

“It shook the whole building,” said Suzy Loux, who was working at the Ramco Petroleum station and mini-mart when the earthquake struck at 5:05 a.m.

The quake had a preliminary depth of two kilometers and its epicenter was two miles northeast of Santa Ysabel, about 14 miles east of Ramona and Escondido and about 21 miles northeast of Alpine.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the small tremor, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

But Loux said the quake felt strong.

“It wasn’t enough to knock anything down, knock any alcohol bottles off the shelf,” she said. “But it shook the whole building … It scared the hell out of me.”