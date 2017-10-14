San Marcos woman killed in Carlsbad motorcycle-car collision

CARLSBAD — A woman was killed and a man was injured as a result of a motorcycle collision in Carlsbad, police said today.

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the rear of a car on Rancho Santa Fe Road north of Camino de los Coches, according to Carlsbad Police Department Lt. Jeffrey Smith.

Responding officers found the bike with extensive damage resting on its side directly behind a sedan, Smith said. The motorcycle’s male driver was located on the ground nearby, as well as a female passenger who had been ejected from the motorcycle a short distance away.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the female rider succumbed to her injuries, Smith said. The man’s condition was unknown today, police said.

The riders were only identified as a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both of San Marcos.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.