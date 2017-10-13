Man convicted in 15-year-old murder outside Escondido bar

ESCONDIDO — A homicide suspect arrested in Mexico almost 14 years after stabbing another man during a fight outside an Escondido bar was convicted today of first-degree murder.

Hector Asuncion Mendieta, 36, will be sentenced Dec. 4 in connection with the slaying of 35-year-old Bartolo Velador.

Officers responding to a reported assault in a parking lot at Dee’s Sports Tavern on Rose Street found Velador mortally wounded just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2002, Lt. Justin Murphy said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives soon identified Mendieta, then 21, as a suspect in the murder and determined that he had fled south of the border, Murphy said.

Mendieta remained at large until June of last year, when a fugitive task force located him in Mexico. Following a seven-month extradition process, he was flown to the United States and turned over to the Escondido Police Department.

