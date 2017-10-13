Beach & Country Guild readies for annual luncheon

RANCHO SANTA FE — The 48th annual Dia del Sol luncheon, hosted by the Rancho Santa Fe nonprofit Beach & Country Guild, will entertain its guests with a “Moulin Rouge” theme at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The Oct. 18 event promises an afternoon of enjoyment while supporting the United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County.

Mistress of ceremonies again this year is award-winning ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt.

According to the Beach & Country Guild President Deanna Murphy, this annual event has evolved over the decades.

“It started out as basically a little ladies lunch in a private home in Rancho Santa Fe with games of tennis and bridge,” she said. “It has grown and changed so much over its 48-year history.

“As our attendance grew and tastes changed, and also recognizing how much so many tremendous and worthy organizations in San Diego compete for charitable dollars, we have continued to be adaptable to ensure our guests have a unique and enjoyable experience at Dia del Sol.”

While the stunning venues have changed over the years, what has remained the same is keeping the United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego as the event’s sole beneficiary.

“All proceeds raised are given to UCPSD, ensuring that every dollar generated through our efforts goes directly to our neighbors in our community, helping UCPSD to continue their mission to help people of all abilities live a life without limits,” Murphy said.

The afternoon affair will include silent auction items, a live auction, a heartwarming children’s fashion show with models with cerebral palsy and a professional fashion show.

“This year’s show is presented by Fashion Valley, a first-time partner with the Beach & Country Guild, and produced by Pam Wilson Productions,” Murphy said. “This ready-to-wear show will feature women’s fall fashions from such Fashion Valley retailers as Joie, Club Monaco, Johnny Was, and Ted Baker, with men’s looks from John Varvatos and Scotch & Soda.”

For Murphy, what makes this event so special is while attendees have a marvelous time, it also serves as an educational platform to teach about cerebral palsy and those living with it. Additionally, monies raised at the event stay in San Diego to help support those in need.

“… we know we’re making a difference right here for people in our community,” she said.

Murphy said this event wouldn’t be possible without its generous supporters and hardworking volunteers.

Some may be surprised to learn that Murphy didn’t become part of this organization because she was touched by a family member or friend with cerebral palsy. In fact, it was her mother who encouraged her to be a volunteer at Dia del Sol many years ago. Since that time, Murphy’s involvement with the organization has been a powerful experience. She noticed a camaraderie both with members of the guild and those in attendance at Dia del Sol. There was a collaborative effort to support United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County.

“So, my lack of a direct connection to cerebral palsy in no way minimizes the personal connection I have with this group and our cause, nor does it for anyone else in the group,” Murphy said. “I think we all feel an intrinsic responsibility to help because we can, and are also pretty proud of what we do, too.”

To learn more about the Beach & Country Guild as well as Dia del Sol, visit www.beachandcountry.org.