Suspect arrested in San Marcos bank robbery

From wire reports

SAN MARCOS — An Arizona man has been arrested and charged with felony robbery charges in connection to a bank robbery in San Marcos, federal authorities said today.

Jarrell David Dent, 27, is accused of robbing the Navy Federal Credit Union located on Center Drive in San Marcos about 9:41 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dent allegedly walked into the bank wearing a motorcycle helmet with a tinted face visor and gripped a black handgun, which he pointed at tellers, with black gloves, according to a federal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

Det is accused of demanding money from several tellers, who turned over the cash along with tracking devices, authorities said. Dent disposed of two of the three tracking devices after leaving the bank while the third stayed with him and helped authorities locate him.

When authorities found Dent at a residence in San Marcos, they also discovered a stolen vehicle and the clothing items and black “airsoft” handgun, which were consistent with the descriptions provided by bank tellers.

The tracking device was also found there along with loose U.S. currency.

The FBI led the investigation with the help of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.