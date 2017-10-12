Bouncing business celebrates with ribbon cutting

CARLSBAD — The flightless are taking flight at the city’s newest entertainment center in Bressi Ranch.

House of Air had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 11 for its Carlsbad location at 6133 Innovation Way on the corner of Gateway Road. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce organized the opening to celebrate and promote one of the newest businesses in the city.

Headquartered in San Francisco, House of Air officially opened its second location in Carlsbad on Sept. 22, General Manager Dave Ogilvie said.

“The word is getting out and we are gaining traction,” he explained. “We get 10 to 15 kids from after school every day. We got trampolines, but we got more.”

The business, which is a self-described adrenaline park, caters to all ages with dozens of trampolines and air pads for soft landings. It features areas for basketball, dodgeball, a sizeable area dubbed The Matrix, jousting, a slack line, a kids zone (for 6 and under), a climbing wall and a 21-foot tower called the Drop Zone.

Specialized socks are required and cost $2, but can be reused when coming back to House of Air.

The kids zone is reserved for those 3 to 6 years old, while the rest of the facility is open to ages 7 and older. Ogilvie said the reason is for safety and because at about 7 years old is when kids start to develop spatial awareness.

“We don’t allow double flips because a lot of times you tend to over rotate and you land on your face and stomach,” Ogilvie said. “All of our air bags are set by professionals based on the activities.”

Ogilvie, along with San Francisco-based Operations Manager Ben Cardenas, said the 34,000-square-foot facility was designed to offer more activities to be more competitive in the market.

Trampoline parks are a growing trend in the region and state, especially with teens and young adults. Cardenas said one reason why is the parks are visually stimulating, which translates to social media videos.

“In this new age of social media and post what you’re doing and get likes, kids are getting them,” he said. “People are looking for more ways to be active outside the norm. It’s a form of exercise that you might not be aware that you’re getting.”

House of Air was initially supposed to open in August, but was delayed and the opening pushed. Now, Ogilvie and his staff are aggressively marketing through mailers, social media, schools, parent groups and other partnerships to drive business.

In addition, the creation of an adult dodgeball league is also a strategy to drive business. Ogilvie said the San Francisco location has had success with its league.

But there is room for more attractions, he added. Plans are in place to add a ninja warrior course and training facility for those individuals who want to perform more advanced aerial tricks.

Cardenas said one of the San Francisco facility’s biggest draws is its training component as professional athletes, such as skiers and snowboarders who don’t have the resources to build their own private pits, come in to train.

“It’s important that we expand and offer more,” Cardenas said. “It’s more attractive. It’s not just come in and jump on a trampoline. The more we offer, the more enticing it will be. I think a lot of parks are moving in that direction of having more to do.”

With trampolines, though, comes safety and Ogilvie and Cardenas stressed it’s the No. 1 priority. Every trampoline is padded and the landing pads are tested every day to ensure safety.

“We have multiple redundancies, the air bags are anchored to the ground and also Velcroed,” Ogilvie said. “I don’t want a paying customer being the first one (to jump on an air bag).”

For information regarding pricing and hours of operations, visit www.houseofair.com.