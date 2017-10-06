Dancers stand up for breast cancer patients

VISTA — Step Nicely Dance is turning the Vista Elks Lodge pink on Oct. 29 to raise funds for women battling breast cancer. The Sunday afternoon event, “Step Up for Breast Cancer,” is a dance fundraiser championed by local North County business Step Nicely Dance in partnership with the Vista Elks.

As soul line dancers stand up to help breast cancer patients, every step they take will benefit Breast Cancer Angels, a nonprofit organization that financially assists women (and men) undergoing breast cancer treatments.

Owner of Step Nicely Dance Pamela Jackson wants people to know dance partners are not needed for soul line dancing. Music ranges from Latin and R&B to jazz and blues tunes. Everyone can take part in the fun, and no experience is required — Jackson will provide easy to follow choreography. Seniors are always encouraged to try it out. Most of Jackson’s students and followers are 40 and older.

Jackson will instruct soul line dances for the entire event. Prizes and a dessert bar will also be on hand for attendees at a ticket cost of $20 per person.

To date, generous event sponsors include plastic surgeon Dr. Glynn Bolitho in La Jolla, Brunton & Jagger in Fallbrook, Dr. Cheryl Ricketts-Mulvey and Dr. Finbarr Mulvey of Olde Mission Chiropractic in San Marcos, Classic Chariots in Vista, Realtor Raini Gordy of Carrington Real Estate in Del Mar, Cavalier Forwarding in San Marcos, Bob Hillery owner/broker of CR Properties Real Estate Services in Fallbrook, Ciao Restaurant in Vista, Palomar Investigative Group in Carlsbad, A.C.T. Business Group in Fallbrook and Vista, Performance K9 Training in Fallbrook and Nutrilys Del Mar in Carlsbad.

Jackson, who is chairing the event, has been personally touched by breast cancer.

“Both of my sisters are survivors, and I’ve lost track of the number of friends and acquaintances who have also battled the disease,” she said. “I so admire the survivors — I can only imagine the hell they’ve gone through, the tears they’ve cried, the support they required and the strength they showed as they had to make some very difficult decisions. I simply want to do my part to help meet the needs of those battling this awful disease.”

Jackson was thrilled to partner with the Vista Elks Lodge. Over the years, she was familiar with their philanthropic efforts. Jackson gives special thanks to Myra Walker, the Vista Elks Lodge activities organizer.

“Not only did she agree to donate the space, but Myra spent several hours assisting us with ideas and even offering resources to help keep our costs down,” Jackson said.

From all the charities to donate to, Jackson heard positive words about Breast Cancer Angels from one of her planning committee members. When Debbie Stroman, the director of operations of Breast Cancer Angels, heard about “Step Up for Breast Cancer” fundraiser, she was thrilled.

“Breast Cancer Angels is so excited to have a wonderful event hosted in North San Diego,” Stroman said. “We are grateful to Angels like Step Nicely Dance and the Vista Elks Lodge for making this happen. Currently we are only assisting our San Diego clients for two months, and our dream is to be able to assist for four or more months. We hope this event encourages more people to become Angels.”

Breast Cancer Angels help those battling cancer who need financial support ranging from food certificates and rental expenses to utility costs as well as medical co-pays. Every need is individualized, and so is the assistance received.

Jackson hopes that everyone participates in this unique event while making every step count.

Those interested in event sponsorships or donating items for opportunity drawings can contact Jackson at (760) 201-6042. To purchase tickets for the Oct. 29 Step Up for Breast Cancer fundraiser, visit the events page at www.BreastCancerAngels.org.