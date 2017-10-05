Modern Times pulls tasting rooms plans

ENCINITAS — Modern Times is revising its plans for a beer-only tasting room in Encinitas to include food, a week before the City Council was set to determine the previous plan’s fate, Encinitas planning officials said this week.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before the Encinitas City Council was slated to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of the proposed 150-seat tasting room.

“Modern Times is revising the application to withdraw the beer tasting room request and instead, request a restaurant with beer service,” City Planner Roy Sapa’u said in an email Sept. 29. “Because of the change, the appeal is withdrawn and the revised application will go back to the Planning Commission.”

The Planning Commission approved Modern Times’ application in July by a 3-2 vote amid concerns from residents and the Sheriff’s Department that the tasting room would exacerbate downtown’s current issues with alcohol-serving establishments, specifically in that quadrant of downtown.

A citizens group called the Encinitas Citizens Committee filed the appeal on Aug. 17.

There is no timetable as to when the brewery will complete the revised plans or when the Planning Commission will hear them.

Modern Times’ previously proposed a 150-seat tasting room facility in a former retail building near the corner of D Street and Coast Highway 101, including 1,980 square feet of bar service area, 106 square feet of retail and the remaining square footage for a bar area, cold storage, restrooms and an office.

The Coast News has reached out via social media and email to Modern Times representatives and will update the story when it receives comment.