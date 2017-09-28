Ritto steps down from school board

RANCHO SANTA FE — After serving on the Rancho Santa Fe School District board since 2010, Marti Ritto officially resigned at the district’s monthly board meeting on Sept. 7.

Ritto was not present, but she asked board President Todd Frank to read a letter she prepared for the trustees, administrators, educators and parents of the district.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the community for the last seven years as Trustee on the school board, and I consider it to be one of the most influential learning experiences in both my work career and personal life,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, as many of you know, I have had several health challenges after nine surgeries in the past seven years. I face yet another set of surgeries this next year.”

Ritto wrote that her upcoming surgeries were nothing that could not be overcome with a combination of time, healing and rehab. Despite the positive outcome, Ritto said she believed she would be unable to dedicate the appropriate time the board warranted.

“I do feel I wouldn’t be able to bring my whole self to the position of Trustee in the coming year, and I feel deeply that the community deserves someone who can give 100 percent to the position,” she said. On Sept. 15, the RSF School District announced a special board meeting regarding Ritto’s vacant seat relating to a timeline and process for filling it. According to Superintendent David Jaffe, the information for applying as well as learning about the process selection would be emailed to parents on Sept. 18. The information was also posted publicly on the very same day.

Oct. 9 is the deadline for those interested in filling Ritto’s seat followed by interviews on Oct. 16.

In her letter, Ritto shared how she and her family had been part of the community for more than 15 years. Her daughters also attended R. Roger Rowe.

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished over the past seven years in all areas: academics, technology integration, robotics, and especially in the arts, which is closest to my heart,” Ritto wrote. “I feel confident that our superintendent David Jaffe in conjunction with my fellow board members will chart a clear path toward continued success and improvement in our history.”