Man dies after officer-involved shooting

OCEANSIDE — A man was fatally shot by police in the Walmart parking lot on Marron Road, after pulling out what appeared to be a handgun.

The incident on Sept. 22 began when police responded to a call of a man armed with a knife. When officers arrived the knife-wielding man was uncooperative and refused to surrender the weapon.

Officers first used less-lethal munitions to disarm him. Then police K-9s were deployed, which caused the man to drop the knife.

He then produced what appeared to be a gun from his waistband and was shot by an officer.

Immediate lifesaving measures were taken by police and paramedics, but the man died at the scene. His identification is being withheld until family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing. As a matter of procedure the incident is being jointly investigated by the Oceanside Police Department and San Diego District Attorney’s Office.