Garden Club hosts weekend of opera and art

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is preparing a special art and opera treat during the month of October. In addition to hosting its weekend Art Expo, it’s hosting an opera concert on the evening of Oct. 7. The weekend will provide event-goers with an array of artistic talent.

The Garden Club is calling all artists, of differing mediums, to take part in the weekend.

According to Shelly Hart, the executive director of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club, the Art Expo is a perfect opportunity for community members to display their work. It’s not a competition, but a venue for visitors to peruse the exhibition.

Committee members also mentioned to Hart that they wanted to make the weekend event more than just an expo. So, the idea of an in-opera concert emerged.

Committee members insisted that Hart perform. Hart and her twin sister, Shauna Hart Bulthaup, are trained opera singers.

“Both my sister and I have our bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music,” Hart said. “We’ve been performing together since we were kids and pretty much on every musical theatre and opera stage here in San Diego.” She added that in the theater world people know them as the Hart Twins.

Hart then decided to invite her other musically talented friends to take part in the evening. Also performing with the Hart Twins in the 45-minute in-opera concert are Enrique Toral, Barbara Tobler and Walter Dumelle.

Hart said guests will recognize the pieces the performers will sing that evening.

As for the Art Expo, Hart explained that in the past it was dedicated to mostly Garden Club members. However, this has now changed.

“I’m opening the Art Expo up to nonmembers as well this year,” she said.

The weekend event venue is the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club. For more information about the Art Expo weekend taking place on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 and in-opera concert tickets the evening of Oct. 7, contact Hart at (858) 756-1554 or email her at shelly@rsfgardenclub.org.