Firefighters rescue dog from steep bluff

SOLANA BEACH — When it comes to saving animals, local firefighters recently demonstrated they aren’t limited to rescuing cats from trees.

A beachgoer called first responders around 6 p.m. Sept. 23 to report a dog was stranded on the steep bluff near the 300 block of Pacific Avenue.

Two units from Solana Beach and one from Encinitas responded, Robert Ford, the battalion chief, said.

“He was about 20 feet over the side, trying unsuccessfully to climb up,” he added.

John Morgan, a Solana Beach firefighter, was lowered down the cliff.

He put a harness on the poodle, which was approximately 2 feet tall and weighed about 50 pounds, and hauled it safely to the top, where it was reunited with its owner.

“The dog was pretty cool about it,” Ford said.

He added that it appeared there was no negligence on the part of the owner.

The dog likely slipped through a wood rail fence on the property above. Ford said it took about an hour to rescue to canine.

“It’s what we do,” he said. “The risk is the same for a dog or a human.”

Ford also said lifeguards were stationed on the beach to keep people below safe from falling debris.