Dog park to get upgrades

ENCINITAS — The Maggie Houlihan Dog Park is set to get some fancy upgrades, thanks to a $5,000 grant the city recently received from an animal training, containment and lifestyle solutions company.

Encinitas was recently one of 25 cities across the country to be awarded PetSafe’s “Bark for Your Park” grants, part of the Tennessee-based company’s efforts to create more off-leash dog parks around the country.

This year, 215 cities applied for the grant.

“The goal of ‘Bark for Your Park’ has always been to help communities become better places to live for people and their pets,” said Willie Wallace, CEO of Radio Systems Corporation, parent company of PetSafe. “Finding a pet-friendly community is more important than ever. Dog parks are the second must-have amenity people search for when looking for a new city to call home.”

Encinitas has not yet decided the upgrades the popular dog park will receive, though it could include amenities such as benches, dog waste collection stations and agility course equipment, said Annette Saul, the city’s park operations manager.