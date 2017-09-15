Legal Notices, September 15, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 to consider approving a request for the first time extension of CUP 11-07 (CUP 11-07X1) to allow the continued operation of a 2,850 square foot temporary mobile building on the 16.37-acre SDG&E site located at 5016 Carlsbad Boulevard in the Agua Hedionda Segment of the Local Coastal Program and in Local Facilities Management Zone 3 and more particularly described as: A Portion of Rancho Agua Hedionda in the City of Carlsbad, defined as Parcel 5 in Certificate of Compliance recorded October 30, 2001 Whereas, on August 16, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval for the first time extension of CUP 11-07 (CUP 11-07X1) to allow the continued operation of a 2,850 square foot temporary mobile building on the 16.37-acre SDG&E site located at 5016 Carlsbad Boulevard in the Agua Hedionda Segment of the Local Coastal Program and in Local Facilities Management Zone 3. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday, September 22, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Cliff Jones in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4613 or cliff.jones@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Conditional Use Permit extension in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CUP 11-07X1 (DEV11047) CASE NAME: SDG&E NORTH COAST OPS CENTER PUBLISH: September 15, 2017. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 09/15/17 CN 20727

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT STATE OF CALIFORNIA NOTICE INVITING BIDS The San Dieguito Water District, Owner, invites sealed bid for: El Mirlo 30-Inch Transmission Main Repair Removal of Pipeline Couplings and Repair of One Blow-Off Assembly PROJECT NO. CW18D RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed bids will be received at the District Office at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024 3633, on September 28, 2017 at 2:00 PM at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for performing the work as follows: WORK TO BE DONE: Replacing various infrastructures on a 30-Inch Potable Transmission Main in Rancho Santa Fe, within the County of San Diego, CA • Removal of 4 – 30-Inch Slip Coupling, Replace with new butt straps, removal of vaults within El Mirlo. • Removal and Replace a 6-Inch Blow-Off Assembly in a vault in El Mirlo, (Confined Spaced). • Installation of electric work and a sump pump for a vault in El Mirlo • Excavation, backfill, compaction, pavement replacement, shoring, traffic control and safety devices. All work to be done in accordance with the Contract Documents. ENGINEER’S CONSTRUCTION COST OPINION: $175,000. Site of Work: Work is on El Mirlo, in Rancho Santa Fe, County of San Diego, CA. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work must be completed within 30 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated Damages are in the amount of $2000.00 per day for the completed project. Also, Liquidated Damages are in the amount of $100 per hour in excess of 96 hours for Stage I of the project (water delivery restored in the transmission main). GOVERNING STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS: Unless otherwise specified, the governing Project “Standard Specifications” are the Standard Specifications for Public Works Construction “Greenbook” (2015 Edition), including the Regional Standard Drawings for use with said Standard Specifications approved and adopted by Regional Standards Committee, prepared by County of San Diego, Department of Public Works, in August 2009. With respect to Water Line installation standards and specifications, the governing Project Standard Specifications are the Water Agencies Standards (W.A.S.) (Current Edition, see www.SDWAS.com ) LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Engineer’s Construction Cost Opinion of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: Contract documents containing proposal forms, agreement, specifications, and reduced drawings will be available after September 8, 2017 at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non refundable cost of $20 per set (plus $7.50 for mailing, if requested) or may be downloaded from the City of Encinitas Website, http://www.encinitasca.gov/BIDS. The scale of the reduced drawings is approximately one half of the original scale. If full scale drawings are desired, they may be purchased from the Owner at reproduction cost for an additional $10.00. Any RFIs will need to be electronically submitted prior to September 21, 2017 at 5:00 PM. Project Engineer is Blair A. Knoll, PE, and he may be contacted at 760-633-2793 or BKnoll@sdwd.org .MANDATORY PRE BID MEETING: A Mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for September 19, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the District Office, 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024. REQUEST FOR INFORMATION: Any RFIs will need to be electronically submitted prior to September 21, 2017 at 5:00 PM. No telephone calls or e-mail inquiries will be accepted. http://www.encinitasca.gov/BIDS BID SECURITY: Bid Security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, or a Bid Bond for ten percent (10%) of the total bid amount. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Surety and Insurance Companies furnishing bidders bond security shall comply with Section 2 4 of the Standard Specifications for Public Works Construction, latest edition (SSPWC). The District requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Contract Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California. PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage contract and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of the DIR apply, pursuant to Labor Code Section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the Owner’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. Contractor shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by Contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the DIR and be delivered to the Owner at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Contractor is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code Section 1771.1, Contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. District may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of Contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: Attention is directed to the Contractors License Law concerning the licensing of contractors. Contractors are required to be licensed and regulated by the Contractor’s State License Board. All work shall be performed by a Contractor possessing a valid Class A or Class 34 California Contractor’s License. WITHDRAWAL: Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. RETAINAGE FROM PAYMENTS: Monies withheld by the Owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these Contract Documents. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to the District Representative stated below. It shall be understood, however that no specification interpretations will be made by telephone, nor will any “or equal” products be considered for approval prior to award of contract. San Dieguito Water District 160 Calle Magdalena Encinitas, CA 92024 Telephone: (760) 633-2793 Attention: Mr. Blair A. Knoll, PE, PLS Senior Civil Engineer OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the District. 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20703

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Place: City Hall, 505 So. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA. – City Council Chambers Date/Time: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 6:00pm The City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing at the date and time listed to consider the adoption of a modified schedule of development processing fees. If adopted, the new fees will become effective on January 1, 2018. The following fees and the related Resolutions will be considered: Resolution 2017-64 Planning and Zoning Services Resolution 2017-65 Engineering Services Resolution 2017-66 Fire Prevention Services Resolution 2017-67 Building Services A copy of the Agenda Report with attachments will be available for review at the City Clerk’s office on Friday afternoon, September 15, 2017 after 3:00pm. 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20701

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000005847322 Title Order No.: 730-1601448-70 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/12/1991. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/19/1991 as Instrument No. 1991-0293971 , JUDGMENT FILED 8/10/2017 AS DOC# 2017-0363713 TO APPEND THE DEED OF TRUST TO REFLECT THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: MADELINE MOORE, A WIDOW, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 10/27/2017 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1961 COUNTRY GROVE LANE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 257-322-35-19 The land referred to in this Report is situated in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, and is described as follows: Parcel 1: An undivided 1/26th interest in and to Lot 183 of County of San Diego Tract No. 3625-2, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 9083, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, January 10, 1979. Excepting therefrom Living Units 111 through 136, as shown on that certain Condominium Plan entitled “Condominium Plan for Lot 183 of County of San Diego Tract No. 3625-2” recorded November 5, 1980 as File No. 80-373056 of Official Records and defined in the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289305 of Official Records and amended November 5, 1980 as File No. 80-373057 of Official Records. Reserving unto the grantor, its Successors and Assigns, one half of all oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances and minerals below a depth of five hundred (500) feet, without the right of surface entry. Parcel 2: Unit 129 as shown on that certain Condominium Plan referred to in Parcel 1 above. Parcel 3: A nonexclusive easement as set forth in the Section entitled “Ingress, Egress and Recreational Rights” of the Article entitled “Easements” of the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for Vida Pacifica recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289305 of Official Records of San Diego County, California, as amended and supplemented (“Declaration”) , for access, ingress and egress, pedestrian walkway, streets, driveway and general recreational purposes. Excepting from Parcel 1 hereinabove described, an undivided 1/2 interest in all oil, gas, and other hydrocarbon substances and minerals below a depth of five hundred (500) feet, without the right of surface entry, as reserved in deed recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289306 of Official Records. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $40,521.74. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000005847322. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 09/07/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP 4004 Belt Line Road, Suite 100 Addison, Texas 75001-4320 Telephone: (866) 795-1852 Telecopier: (972) 661-7800 A-4632475 09/15/2017, 09/22/2017, 09/29/2017 CN 20744

TSG No.: 160090242 TS No.: L548740 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 256-191-11-00 Property Address: 693 POINSETTIA PARK SOUTH ENCINITAS, CA 920240000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/16/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/19/2017 at 10:00 A.M., T.D. Service Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/31/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0070417, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of California. Executed by: SOUCHI OYA AKI T. OYA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 256-191-11-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 693 POINSETTIA PARK SOUTH, ENCINITAS, CA 920240000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $747,537.68. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case L548740 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: T.D. Service Company 4000 W. Metropolitan Drive, Ste 400 Orange, CA 92868 T.D. Service Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772 NPP0315673 To: COAST NEWS 09/15/2017, 09/22/2017, 09/29/2017 CN 20725

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-637564-CL Order No.: 730-1405294-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/25/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): David Schwartz, an unmarried man, and Dale Schwartz, an unmarried man Recorded: 6/30/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0350714 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 9/6/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0553598 of Official Records and reformed to correct the legal description pursuant to a Judgment Reforming Deed of Trust filed on 08/02/2017 and recorded on 08/07/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0356186 in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/13/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $626,914.08 The purported property address is: 1107 BRIGHTON DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-6459 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 158-710-46-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-637564-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-637564-CL IDSPub #0131422 9/15/2017 9/22/2017 9/29/2017 CN 20724

T.S. No. 027316-CA APN: 217-593-13-02 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/26/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/16/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/2/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0840963, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JONATHAN O. DIEM, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER担 CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2048 COURAGE STREET VISTA, CA 92081 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $622,986.68 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 027316-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 899815 09/15/17, 09/22/17, 09/29/17 CN 20723

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-756577-HL Order No.: 730-1612771-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/12/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the t rustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Mathew Anthony Johnsen, trustee of The Mathew Anthony Johnsen Revocable Trust dated March 3, 2003 Recorded: 4/17/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0205856 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/16/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $250,506.51 The purported property address is: 1050 PLOVER WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 160-491-51-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this N otice of S ale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the t rustee: CA-16-756577-HL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned t rustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common desig nation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the t rustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the t rustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the m ortgagor, the m ortgagee, or the m ortgagee’s a ttorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-756577-HL IDSPub #0131389 9/15/2017 9/22/2017 9/29/2017 CN 20722

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-752420-JB Order No.: 160342943-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/5/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): BRIAN WALDROP, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 7/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0640381 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/13/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $338,517.47 The purported property address is: 1613 GRIFFIN ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 153-153-04-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-752420-JB . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-752420-JB IDSPub #0131277 9/15/2017 9/22/2017 9/29/2017 CN 20721

T.S. No. 027451-CA APN: 163-222-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/11/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/2/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/18/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0784014, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES W MURPHY, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 814 BONITA DRIVE VISTA, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $360,109.54 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 027451-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 899519 09/08/17, 09/15/17, 09/22/17 CN 20697

APN: 207-180-12, 09, 10, 08 T.S. No.: 2017-1479 Order No.: 170030396 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/20/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state of national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert Czajkowski and Barbara Ann Czajkowski, husband and wife, as community property Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Deed of Trust recorded 02/28/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0081817 in book XX, page, XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 09/28/2017 Time: 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other reasonable estimated charges: $56,524.39 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land, A.P.N.: 207-180-12, 09, 10, 08 A.P.N.: 207-180-12, 09, 10, 08. PARCEL A: THOSE PORTIONS OF LOTS 7 AND 8 OF HOLLY BRAE ESTATES, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 5524, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 2, 1965, AS DESCRIBED IN PARCEL A OF CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED FEBRUARY 8, 2000 AS FILE NO. 2000-0065409 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A SOUTH WEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 7; THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 7 NORTH 7° 32’ 38” WEST 62.00 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID WESTERLY LINE NORTH 80° 06’ 21” EAST 255.77 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF EL CAMINO REAL, SAID POINT ALSO BEING A POINT ON A 1051.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY, A RADIAL TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 62° 58’ 10” WEST; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE AND SAID WESTERLY RIGHT -OF-WAY LINE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 4° 57’ 31” A DISTANCE OF 90.96 FEET; THENCE NON-TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 25° 51’ 50” EAST 22.13 FEET TO A TANGENT 2345.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHEASTERL YALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 1° 27’ 01” A DISTANCE OF 59.36 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 7; THENCE LEAVING SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE AND ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 7 NORTH 81° 49’ 00” WEST, 328.18 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION GRANTED TO THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO BY DEED RECORDED AUGUST 14, 1969 AS FILE NO. 148706 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL B: THOSE PORTIONS OF LOTS 7 AND 8 OF HOLLY BRAE ESTATES, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 5524, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 2, 1965, AS DESCRIBED IN PARCEL B OF CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED FEBRUARY 8, 2000 AS FILE NO. 2000-0065410 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A SOUTH WEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 7; THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 7 NORTH 7° 32’ 38” WEST 62.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOTS 7 AND 8 NORTH 7° 32’ 38” WEST 61.59 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID WESTERLY LINE NORTH 69° 07’ 51” EAST 227.19 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF EL CAMINO REAL; THENCE ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 25° 51’ 50” EAST 87.66 FEET TO A TANGENT 1051.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 1° 10’ 00” A DISTANCE OF 21.40 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID WESTERLY RIGHT -OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 80° 06’ 21” WEST 255.77 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL C: THOSE PORTIONS OF LOTS 8 AND 9 OF HOLLY BRAE ESTATES, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 5524, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 2, 1965, AS DESCRIBED IN PARCEL C OF CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED FEBRUARY 8, 2000 AS FILE NO. 2000-0065411 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 10 OF MAP 5524; THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOTS 9 AND 10 SOUTH 7° 32’ 38” EAST 212.36 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 9 SOUTH 7° 32’ 38” EAST 153.36 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID WESTERLY LINE NORTH 69° 07’ 51” EAST 227.19 FEET TO THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF EL CAMINO REAL; THENCE ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT -OF-WAY LINE NORTH 25° 51’ 50” WEST 116.24 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 79° 33’ 13” WEST 184.77 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL D: LOT 10 AND A PORTION OF LOT 9 OF HOLLY BRAE ESTATES, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 5524, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 2, 1965, AS DESCRIBED IN PARCEL D OF CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED FEBRUARY 8, 2000 AS FILE NO. 2000-0065412 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 10; THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOTS 9 AND 10 SOUTH 7° 32’ 38” EAST 212.36 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID WESTERLY LINE NORTH 79° 33’ 13” EAST 184.77 FEET TO THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OFEL CAMINO REAL; THENCE • ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE NORTH 25° 51’ 50” WEST 196.55 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 10; THENCE LEAVING SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE AND ALONG SAID NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 10 NORTH 89° 55’ 30” WEST 123.85 FEET (123.86-RECORD) TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2017-1479. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 08/22/2017. S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION. 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362 (818)991-4600. By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (09/08/17, 09/15/17, 09/22/17 TS# 2017-1479 SDI-7424) CN 20696

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-763600-JP Order No.: 17-0001616-01 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/5/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): HERBERT Y CHEUNG, AND ANN D ONG, HUSBAND AND WIFE Recorded: 7/27/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0639014 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/2/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $677,191.94 The purported property address is: 8052 CORTE SASAFRAS, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 255-310-08-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-763600-JP . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-763600-JP IDSPub #0130974 9/8/2017 9/15/2017 9/22/2017 CN 20695

Re: Creditor Association: QUAIL RIDGE CONDOMINIUMS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION Property Owner(s): TIMOTHY L. IRISH Property Address: 4265 MESA VISTA WAY, UNIT #2, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Mailing Address (if different): 13466 MESA VISTA WAY, UNIT #2, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 AND 4752 DALEA PLACE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 MASSIE BERMAN, APC IS ACTING IN THE FUNCTION OF A DEBT COLLECTOR, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE OF REAL PROPERTY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) DATED January 8, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at 9:00 a.m. on September 28, 2017, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of MASSIE BERMAN, 3588 4th Avenue, San Diego, California 92103, MASSIE BERMAN as Trustee, or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment/Lien (Civil Code Section 5675) which was caused to be recorded by QUAIL RIDGE CONDOMINIUMS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, (“Creditor Association”) pursuant to the authority of Civil Code Section 5675 in order to secure obligations in favor of the Creditor Association, which was recorded on January 8, 2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0010074 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on August 19, 2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0429137 of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5675, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of Massie Berman, APC, 3588 4th Avenue, Suite 200, San Diego, CA, 92103, County of San Diego, State of California, all that right, title and interest in the property situated in said County and State which is legally described in the legal description attached hereto as Exhibit “A.” Street address or other common designation of Property to be sold: 4265 Mesa Vista Way, Unit #2, Oceanside, CA 92057 Name and address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: QUAIL RIDGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION c/o Massie Berman, APC 3588 Fourth Avenue, Suite 200 San Diego, California 92103 (619) 260-9010 During regular business hours current sale information may be obtained by calling (619) 260-9010. The status of a sale can be obtained during non-business hours at (619) 260-9010 x.4. Directions to and a detailed description of the above-entitled real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fee), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 1366, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the telephone number for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $53,427.52 for the delinquent assessments, late fees and legal fees. A NON JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE BY AN ASSOCIATION TO COLLECT UPON A DEBT FOR DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT SHALL BE SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. THE REDEMPTION PERIOD WITHIN WHICH THE SEPARATE INTEREST MAY BE REDEEMED FROM A FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH ENDS 90 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 2924(f), A NOTICE OF SALE IN CONNECTION WITH AN ASSOCIATION’S FORECLOSURE OF A SEPARATE INTEREST IN A COMMON INTEREST DEVELOPMENT SHALL INCLUDE A STATEMENT THAT THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN THIS PARAGRAPH. 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20676

T.S. No. 16-41922 APN: 228-314-01-37 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/28/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JAMES H MCCARTHY III, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 11/21/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0730860 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 9/26/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $195,795.02 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1175 LA MOREE RD SPC 37 SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST A.P.N #.: 228-314-01-37 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (888) 632-4482 or visit this Internet Web site www.realtybid.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-41922. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 8/25/2017 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (888) 632-4482 www.realtybid.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 23106 9/1, 9/8, 9/15/17 CN 20671

T.S. No. 056648-CA APN: 157-492-20-00 NOTICE OFTRUSTEE”S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/19/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/25/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/29/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0645624, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 8/25/2010, as Instrument 2010-0442593, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: EUGENE J STELLEY AND FRANCES L STELLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER担 CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 803 POINT BUCHON OCEANSIDE, CA 92058-6916 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $271,227.51 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 056648-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 899278 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20668

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-703257-CL Order No.: 730-1601428-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/22/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Steven D Williamson and Linette F Williamson, husband and wife Recorded: 7/28/2010 as Instrument No. 210-0379270 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 8/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0433375 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/25/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $664,992.26 The purported property address is: 1317 DEERBROOK DRIVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 218-031-26-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-703257-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-703257-CL IDSPub #0130779 9/1/2017 9/8/2017 9/15/2017 CN 20666

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00033333-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joan McGee Qualls filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joan McGee Qualls; change to proposed name: Joan Elsa McGee Qualls. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 31, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 11, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20728

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KAREN L. MOORE Case# 7-2017-00027652-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Karen L. Moore. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kristopher K. Moore, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kristopher K. Moore, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct. 19, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jason R. Schingler Worden Williams LLP 462 Stevens Ave #100 Solana Beach CA 92075 Telephone: 858.755.6604 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20726

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00032649-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): James Grant Nault III and Tiffany McDowell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: James Grant Nault III; change to proposed name: James Grant Nault IV; b. Present name: Michael Phillip Nault III; change to proposed name: Michael Phillip Nault. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 24, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 05, 2017 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20712

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF VELMA WHITE-ARRINGTON Case# 37-2016-00022795-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Velma White, aka Velma White-Arrington, aka Velma Arrington. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Brenda L. Gross in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Brenda L. Gross be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct 05, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner:Marcel Stewart 1010 Second Ave., 24th Floor San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.702.4123 09/08/17, 09/15/17, 09/22/17 CN 20711

NOTICE: UNCLAIMED PROPERTY Sunkist Growers Inc. is holding a member payment of $330.54 payable to Blue Oak Ranch for FY2012. Payment will be transferred to Sunkist’s unallocated reserves and any claim to such payment will be terminated as of 11/15/2017. Any persons claiming any interest in said monies should contact Sunkist Growers Inc. 27770 N Entertainment Drive, Valencia CA 91355. Attn: Alison Arisohn or (661)290-8722 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20704

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA MAY JOHNSON Case # 37-2017-00028219-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patricia May Johnson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Joanna J. Johnson in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Hannah Moss be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct. 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner:Legal Objective 701 Palomar Airport Rd #300 Carlsbad CA 92011 Telephone: 760.431.2200 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20680

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA JAMES L. FRIES-MCCORT, Plaintiff, vs. CAE PRODUCTIONS, INC. t/d/b/a ROMP’N ROLL; BUTLER RECREATION, INC. t/d/b/a ROMP N’ ROLL, Defendants. CIVIL DIVISION Docket No.: GD-17-008193 NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION The nature of the action is a personal injury civil action against the above-named defendants. If you wish to defend, you must enter a written appearance personally or by attorney and file your defenses or objections in writing with the court. You are warned that if you fail to do so the case may proceed without you and a judgment may be entered against you without further notice for the relief requested by the plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you. YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER, GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW. THIS OFFICE CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIRING A LAWYER. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE A LAWYER, THIS OFFICE MAY BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT AGENCIES THAT MAY OFFER LEGAL SERVICES TO ELIGIBLE PERSONS AT A REDUCED FEE OR NO FEE. Lawyer Referral Service Allegheny County Bar Association 11th Floor, Koppers Building 436 Seventh Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Telephone: (412) 261-5555 Friday & Cox LLC /s/ Joshua S. Licata Joshua S. Licata, Esquire Pa I.D. No. 318783 Attorneys for Plaintiff 1405 McFarland Road Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216 Tel: 412-561-4290 Fax: 412-561-4291 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17, 09/22/17 CN 20667

L3 PHOTONICS operates a facility located at 5957 Landau Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008 that uses and emits chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. We do not believe that any person is exposed to these chemicals at levels constituting a health or safety risk. However, we have not made a formal determination that actual exposure levels are below the Proposition 65 “no significant risk” levels for carcinogens or “no observable effect” level for chemicals known to cause reproductive harm, and we have not performed a risk analysis to determine the precise amount of exposure that any individual would receive over a 70-year period. Proposition 65 therefore obligates us to provide this warning to potentially effected individuals. Further information may be obtained by contacting L3 PHOTONICS at 760-431-6800. 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20660

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00029527-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gail Galloway filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Liam Galloway Conley; change to proposed name: Liam Thomas Galloway. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 11, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20640

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00030149-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Sperling Golden filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Sperling Golden; change to proposed name: Stephanie Laila Golden. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 03, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 16, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022419 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transmission Teddy. Located at: 322 Rios Ave, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Carl Jones, 322 Rios Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/00 S/Robert Carl Jones, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022303 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tellechea Landscape Care. Located at: 1804 Debra Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul Felizardo Tellechea, 1804 Debra Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/Paul Felizardo Tellechea, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022381 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Social Edge. Located at: 5857 Owens Ave. #317, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Media LLC, 5857 Owens Ave. #317, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/Crystal Vilkaitis, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022406 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Properties California Style. Located at: 1905 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ricardo Goldman, 1905 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ricardo Goldmam, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20740

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022340 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gabriel Gavin. Located at: 162 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #B20, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 7184 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stainless Corporation, 162 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #B20, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martha Gabriel Gavin, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20739

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022380 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ethos Apparel; B. Ethos Gym. Located at: 7863 Grado Cipreso, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Hunt, 7863 Grado Cipreso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Hunt, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020921 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equity Realty; B. Equity Real Estate and Development. Located at: 750 B St. #300, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Haddad Law Firm APC, 750 B St. #300, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/12 S/Luiey G Haddad, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022333 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Days Inn; B. Carlsbad Days Inn; C. Days Inn Carlsbad. Located at: 3700 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 4 S Enterprises LLC, 3700 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/97 S/Shasikant Patel, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022043 Filed: Sep 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daniel Considine Enterprises. Located at: 172 W Glaucus St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel Joseph Considine, 172 W Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Daniel Joseph Considine, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022390 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birch Creative Group. Located at: 2030 S Tremont St. #12, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joel Nathanael Ressel, 2030 S Tremont St. #12, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/16 S/Joel Nathanael Ressel, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021556 Filed: Aug 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Benjamin Asher Productions. Located at: 2308 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Benjamin Asher LLC, 2308 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Benjamin Ostrove, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022141 Filed: Sep 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alegre Construction. Located at: 2107 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fernando Sandoval, 2107 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/05/17 S/Fernando Sandoval, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022311 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agape Motor Sports. Located at: 1837 S Myers #7, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Christopher Brown, 1837 S Myers #7, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Christopher Brown, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019983 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R & C Innovation. Located at: 12520 Heatherton Ct. #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chad Michael Hodges, 12520 Heatherton St. #1, San Diego CA 92128; B Roberta Eleonora Hodges, 12520 Heatherton St. #1, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad Michael Hodges, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022312 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRH Motors. Located at: 1837 S Myers #5, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. S.R. Hill Consulting, 1837 S Myers #5, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Hilliard, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20729

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020677 Filed: Aug 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Loans by Paige. Located at: 3420 E Shea Blvd #200, Pheonix AZ Maricopa 85028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Independent Mortgage Advisors LLC, 3420 E Shea Blvd #200, Pheonix AZ 85028. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Glenn Busard, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022044 Filed: Sep 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Graphics. Located at: 7110 San Luis St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Marc Scolari, 7110 San Luis St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/89 S/Joseph Marc Scolari, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021074 Filed: Aug 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kotija Jr Taco Shop. Located at: 2668-B Del Mar Heights, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oceguera Inc., 2668-B Del Mar Heights, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/12 S/Juan P Oceguera, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020509 Filed: Aug 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Day to Day. Located at: 444 N El Camino Real #34, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Colleen Rose Rosenfeld, 444 N El Camino Real #34, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Colleen Rose Rosenfeld, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021973 Filed: Aug 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Diamond Group; B. The Diamond Group SD. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #475, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Paul Diamond, 234 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Heather Ricks Diamond, 234 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Timothy Paul Diamond, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021300 Filed: Aug 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quality One Contracting Inc. Located at: 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705-435, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Quality One Contracting Inc., 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705-435, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter M Golombek, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021891 Filed: Aug 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Painters of America; B. Remodelers of America. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A-214, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Orliebethe Guysayko Lacangan, 2192 Opal Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/17 S/Orliebethe Guysayko Lacangan, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020674 Filed: Aug 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stunning Homestaging LLC. Located at: 3381 Calle Margarita, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stunning Homestaging LLC, 3381 Calle Margarita, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/16 S/Holly Rippey, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20694

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021245 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 5 Star Glory Rides. Located at: 1931 Olivia Glen, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Marcellus McGlory, 1931 Olivia Glen, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/22/17 S/Andrew Marcellus McGlory, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021250 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Archer Woodcraft. Located at: 3732 Cavern Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert L Archer, 3732 Cavern Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Karen D Archer, 3732 Cavern Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert L Archer, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20692

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021247 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Children with Deformities – A Second Chance Through Surgery. Located at: 2011 Palomar Airport Rd. #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, 2011 Palomar Airport Rd. #206, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/12 S/Margaret Phelan, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021257 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Laguna Cabinets; B. Emblem Cabinets. Located at: 7388 Trade St., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emblem Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/17 S/Gabrielle Baumgartner, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021490 Filed: Aug 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Buys 4 U. Located at: 2530 Wilcombe Rd., Cambria CA San Luis Obispo CA 93428. Mailing Address: PO Box 1780, Cambria CA 93428. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beth Louise MacFarlane, 1878 Haymarket Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Beth Louise MacFarlane, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20689

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021371 Filed: Aug 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ZebraRose. Located at: 1811 Valencia Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sharon M Commins, 1811 Valencia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharon M Commins, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20688

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020745 Filed: Aug 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Interiors to Life; B. Design Quest. Located at: 2130 Sunset Dr. #84, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Susanne Jane Swenddal, 2130 Sunset Dr. #84, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Susanne Jane Swenddal, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20687

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021278 Filed: Aug 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rian Fabrication Services. Located at: 13918 Proctor Valley Rd., Jamul CA San Diego 91935. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jan M Hennen, 13918 Proctor Valley Rd., Jamul CA 91935. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jan M Hennen, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20686

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020834 Filed: Aug 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diversity Youth Fitness and Athletic Performance. Located at: 609 Valley Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chad James Mitchell, 609 Valley Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad James Mitchell, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020451 Filed: Aug 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aeropostale. Located at: 5620 Paseo del Norte #A112, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 125 Chubb Ave. 5th Floor, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AERO OPCO LLC, 125 Chubb Ave. 5th Floor, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Libenson, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20684

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021524 Filed: Aug 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Family Counseling and Hypnotherapy. Located at: 1509 Halia Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Ann Stanforth, 1509 Halia Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barbara Ann Stanforth, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021279 Filed: Aug 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Kohnen Group. Located at: 4195 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. April Marie Kohnen, 4195 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/April Kohner, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20682

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021738 Filed: Aug 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A & N Coastal Hauling. Located at: 281 Durian St., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fernando Joey Pasqual, 281 Durian St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/17 S/Fernando Joey Pasqual, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20681

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021021 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Two Sorella Events. Located at: 2255 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juliette Carrero, 225 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Denise Carrero, 225 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Denise Carrero, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021243 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Coast News; B. The Coast News Group; C. Coast News; D. Beach News; E. Carlsbad Journal News; F. Coast Dispatch; G. Coast News Group; H. CoastDispatch.com; I. Encinitas Coast Dispatch; J. Sun Newspapers; K. The Beach News; L. The Carlsbad Sun; M. The Coast Dispatch; N. The Del Mar Sun; O. The Encinitas Sun; P. The North Coast News; Q. The Solana Beach Sun; R. Rancho Santa Fe News; S. The Del Mar Carmel Valley News; T. The Del Mar News; U. The News Group Inc.; V. The Rancho Santa Fe News; W. The San Marcos News; X. The Valley News; Y. The Village & Valley News; Z. The Village News; AA. The Vista News; BB. The Vista/San Marcos News; CC. Village & Valley News; DD. Vista/San Marcos News; EE. San Marcos News; FF. The San Marcos/Vista News; GG. San Marcos/Vista News; HH. The Coast News Inland Edition; II. The Coast News Inland News; JJ. The Inland Edition; KK. Inland Edition. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #W, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 232550, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coast News Inc., 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #W, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/87 S/Becky Roland, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20657

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020951 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Coast Real Estate. Located at: 6209 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael David Korn, 6209 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/16/17 S/Michael David Korn, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20656

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018998 Filed: Jul 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sedona Yoga Bus. Located at: 399 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Soul Center for Wellness and Personal Growth LLC, 399 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/17 S/Gary Palisch, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019639 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rep it Homie. Located at: 340 Marcos St. #103, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wilton Alexander Ponce, 340 Marcos St. #103, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/17 S/Wilton Ponce, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021120 Filed: Aug 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peaceful Mountain Press. Located at: 4720 Hawley Blvd #205, San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deborah Michelle Francisco, 4720 Hawley Blvd #205, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Deborah Michelle Francisco, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20653

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020716 Filed: Aug 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paragon Taekwondo. Located at: 535 Encinitas Blvd #100, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 614 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paragon Taw Kwon Do LLC, 535 Encinitas Blvd #100, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/05/17 S/Shawn Yusin McElroy, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021097 Filed: Aug 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NorthStar Law Group. Located at: 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JM Law Group PC, 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/21/17 S/Jonathan Muenkel, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019656 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Minuteman Press of Sorrento Valley. Located at: 10951 Sorrento Valley Rd. #1F, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jiffy Print Incorporated, 1538 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/17 S/Matthew Rebelo, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020280 Filed: Aug 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Legacy IRA Investments LLC. Located at: 1565 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Legacy IRA Investment LLC, 1565 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/17 S/Stephen L Kuptz, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020179 Filed: Aug 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Oils; B. Ipek Design. Located at: 302 Washington St. #150-5301, San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Goldzulu Incorporated, 302 Washington St. #150-5301, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/05/17 S/Craig Goldberg, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20648

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020883 Filed: Aug 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fit Healthy Happy U. Located at: 1612 Windemere Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Anne Barrie, 1612 Windemere Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Anne Barrie, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019667 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EHI. Located at: 120 N Pacific St. #D8, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. So Cal Counterworks Inc. 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roland Shany, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020991 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EAM Investigations. Located at: 1329 Duck Walk Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Edward Aaron Musgrove, 1329 Duck Walk Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/17 S/Edward Aaron Musgrove, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020906 Filed: Aug 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Board Life Clothing Company. Located at: 15950 Bernardo Center Dr. #M. San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Benjamin Tyler Geske, 799 Valley Crest Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/17 S/Benjamin Tyler Geske, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020796 Filed: Aug 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Diamond Sales & Rentals; B. Blue Diamond Real Estate. Located at: 360 N El Camino Real #2C, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blue Diamond Property Management Inc., 360 N El Camino Real #2C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Samantha Easton, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020681 Filed: Aug 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AVS Motorsports. Located at: 3921 Oceanic Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AVS Fabrication Inc., 3921 Oceanic Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Richard R Rice, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20642