3P Creme of the County a success

REGION — More than 200 athletes from across San Diego County — including a large North County contingent — braved sweltering conditions inside of La Jolla Country Day Gymnasium on Sept. 2 for the third annual 3P Creme of the County basketball showcase.

The showcase, created by local basketball scout and The Coast News writer Aaron Burgin, gives the region’s boys basketball standouts from eighth grade to 12th grade an opportunity to play in front of top writers, scouts and college coaches.

“The weather wasn’t ideal, but the basketball action was superb, and I really feel that the players who attended took advantage of the opportunity to showcase their talent to people who can really help them achieve the goal of playing basketball at the next level,” Burgin said.

Several of the West Coast’s top basketball scouts were in attendance, including McDonald’s All-American voter Frank Burlison, former ESPN West Coast Scouting Director Joel Francisco, Pangos Camps Director Dinos Trigonis, Prep Hoops So-Cal director Devin Ugland and Cal-Hi Sports lead writer Ronnie Flores.

Players played in one hour-long game, with teams being picked by Burgin and a panel of coaches. Top players participated in “Creme” games, while other standouts played in “Select” games.

Nine players were named “Most Valuable Player” for their respective games.

Class of 2022 “Creme Game” MVP: Devon Arlington, Gamepoint AAU

Class of 2021 “Select Game” MVP: Brendan Perry, La Costa Canyon HS

Class of 2021 “Creme Game” MVP: Craig “CJ” McMillan, Sweetwater HS

Class of 2020 Select Game MVP: Brady Williams, San Marcos HS

Class of 2020 Creme Game MVP: Chibuzo Agbo, St. Augustine HS

Class of 2019 Select Game MVP: Chase Webb, Tri-City Christian HS

Class of 2019 Creme Game MVP: Sedrick Altman, Ontario Colony HS

Class of 2018 Select Game MVPs: Jayden Holloway, Patrick Henry HS; Hassan Hunt, High Tech HS, Chula Vista

Class of 2018 Creme Game MVP: Adrian Lee, Castle Park HS