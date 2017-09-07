Hit the Road: The latest and greatest in travel products

While so many of us love to travel, getting from one place to another is getting more challenging. Those who know the problems have come up with products that make the journey — whether across the globe or down the block — a bit easier and safer. Here are some of the latest offerings:

Clakit

If you travel with a backpack, and who doesn’t these days, the Clakit is the answer to keeping those valuable and important items easily accessible. It’s convenience and security in one package. This mini-carrier, which latches tightly with a heavy-duty clip onto the front pack strap (no one is going to get away with this), makes it oh-so-easy to retrieve your passport, cash, cell phone, glasses, lip gloss, medication and other small valuables. Several models, which run $14.95 to $19.95. https://www.clakit.com/.

6-in-1 Car Charger

The 6-in-1 Car Charger by Secur is an amazing 4-inch tool that might save your life. Within its compact, sturdy case is a high-power LED

flashlight (four hours with full charge); a red emergency flasher (10 hours with full charge); a tool to break car windows; and a seat belt cutter. A battery power level indicator lets you know when to charge. The 6-in-1 also can be used as a portable charger (it has a lithium battery) for your cell phone. Plug it into your car’s cigarette lighter and you’ve got an extra USB port while you’re charging. $34.99. http://securproducts.com/product-4003/.

Green’s Your Color

This lightweight, triple-insulated bottle may be called Green’s Your Color, but it comes in many shades. It has built-

in tea and ice strainers, and using it to stay hydrated means you won’t be adding plastic bottles to the environment. The stainless steel container keeps beverages hot for at least eight hours, and cold for at least 36 hours. The non-toxic lining is BPA-free, and the vessel is leak-proof and sweat-proof. The strong carrying handle also keeps the lid attached. The smooth, non-slip exterior comes in many colors and three sizes: 350, 500 and 800 milliliters. $33-$45. https://greensyourcolour.com/

Budstraps

If you like to take your music with, you probably know the frustration of earbuds that are prone to tangling, flopping around or worse —

getting lost. Budstraps is a handy gadget that solves those problems. Made of light-weight, sturdy elastic, the band drapes around the neck and provides a convenient resting place for the cords. Keeps them ready to use and also helps prevent headphone cords from being yanked from your ears. Budstraps come in several styles. $11.95. https://budstraps.com.

Dryel

Finding a stain on your best blouse or favorite pair of pants is a bummer, especially when you’re

on the road. Dryel Stain Pen, conveniently sized to use little of your precious packing space, can eradicate stains, even on delicates, hand-washables and dry-clean-only clothing. Use it prior to washing, too. Pack of two: about $14. Available in retail stores and on Amazon. http://dryel.com.

StubbyStrip

You can call it a portable, hand-held drink carrier, or you can call it Stubby Strip. In either case, it’s an ingenious configuration of soft, pliable foam and Velcro that allows you to take drink containers along for the

ride. Its compact design makes picnics and trips to the beach a whole lot easier. The Strip comes in multiple colors and sizes to fit all types of cans and bottles — beer, wine, water, soda, soft drinks, sports drinks and others. Some models have a shoulder strap, handle and/or a bonus can cozy. When your bottles and cans are empty, replace them in the carrier for later recycling. Empty Stubby Strips roll up for easy storing. $14.95-$24.95. Available at retailers and www.StubbyStrip.com.

Thermacell

Tired of slathering on bug repellent? One alternative is the Thermacell Halo, a lightweight, 7-inch tall canister that creates a 15-by-15-foot (225 square feet) “zone of protection” from mosquitoes. Easy to take along on

almost any camping trip, or use it on the patio, which considering our recent unusually high humidity levels, is probably a good idea. The battery-operated device works by silently dispersing odorless mosquito repellent into a designated area. Each butane cartridge provides two hours of repellent; the Halo takes up to four cartridges. White, gray or black. $28-$35. Available from Amazon, Walmart and others. www.thermacell.com.

Energybits

These little green tablets are small but meet the large energy and nutrition needs that

athletes and on-the-go people need. Each tab contains organically grown, non-GMO spirulina algae and 40 nutrients, including B vitamins, vitamin A, vitamin K, a high concentration of protein and multiple amino acids. No dairy, sugar, gluten, caffeine or metals. Tablets come in four varieties. A single serving is considered 30 tablets. Each package of 1,000 tablets comes in a re-sealable bag and a travel tin. www.energybits.com.

