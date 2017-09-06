Taste of Wine: The elegance of Brunello, Tuscany’s crowning achievement

Legal Notices, August 18, 2017CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (8/18, 9/1, etc.) **THIS LEGAL NOTICE REPLACES A LEGAL NOTICE MAILED AUGUST 3, 2017 ** NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Darlington New Single-Family Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-075 CDP FILING DATE: April 3, 2017 APPLICANT: John Darlington LOCATION: 885 Channel Island Drive (APN 256-440-70) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new single-family residence on a vacant lot, and the use of a temporary construction trailer during construction activities. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681, or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 28, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/18/17 CN 20618 CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR FACILITY JANITORIAL SERVICES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas Public Works Department (City) invites Request for Proposals (RFP) for: FACILITY JANITORIAL SERVICES The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposer to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Proposers must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Proposal must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 to: PlanetBids. The City hereby notifies all potential Proposers that it will ensure that in any Contract issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The City does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Each prospective bidder is responsible for fully acquainting himself with the conditions of the work sites as well as those conditions relating to the work in order to fully understand the facilities, difficulties and restrictions which may impact the total and adequate completion of the work. All prospective bidders shall attend a mandatory job walk meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at the Encinitas Public Works building, 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024. Failure to attend the mandatory job walk meeting shall result in disqualification. Please contact www.encinitasca.gov/bids if you need additional information. 08/18/17 CN 20617 NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC REVIEW CITY OF ENCINITAS Substantial Amendment to the FY 2015-20 Consolidated Plan For Housing and Community Development Activities The City of Encinitas’ proposed Substantial Amendment to FY 2015-20 Consolidated Plan will be available for public review and comment beginning on August 21, 2017. The City Council approved the FY 2015-20 Consolidated Plan at a public hearing on April 22, 2015. The proposed Substantial Amendment revises the approved FY 2015-20 Consolidated Plan to align with the City of San Diego’s Consolidated Plan cycle. The proposed revision would shorten Encinitas’ current cycle by one-year, from 2015-20, to 2015-2019. The anticipated goals and resources have been revised accordingly. The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Substantial Amendment to the FY 2015-20 Consolidated Plan is available for review and comment from August 21, 2017 to September 20, 2017. The document can be found at the City’s Development Services Department located at City Hall during regular business hours, on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov, at the Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and at the Encinitas Community Center. Please submit comments in writing no later than September 20, 2017 to: Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst, at npiano@encinitasca.gov or at City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA. You may also provide comments on the Substantial Amendment to FY 2015-20 Consolidated Plan at that meeting. For questions or additional information, contact Nicole Piano-Jones at (760) 943-2237. 08/18/17 CN 20615 NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC REVIEW CITY OF ENCINITAS DRAFT CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT For Housing and Community Development Activities for FY 2016-17 The City of Encinitas’ draft FY 2016-17 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) will be available for public review and comment beginning on August 21, 2017. The CAPER summarizes the expenditure of funds and accomplishments for activities funded under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program during the FY 2016-17 program year (July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2017). The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The draft CAPER is available for comment and review during a 30-day period, from August 21, 2017 - September 20, 2017. The draft CAPER can be found at the City’s Development Services Department at 505 S. Vulcan Avenue during business hours, on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov, at the Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and at the Encinitas Community Center. Please submit comments in writing no later than September 20, 2017, to: Nicole Piano- Jones, Management Analyst, at City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 or npiano@encinitasca.gov. The City Council will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA. You may also provide comments on the draft CAPER at that meeting. For questions or additional information, contact Nicole Piano-Jones at (760) 943-2237. 08/18/17 CN 20614 NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC REVIEW CITY OF ENCINITAS DRAFT CITIZEN AND COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION PLAN For Housing and Community Development Activities The City of Encinitas’ draft Citizen and Community Participation Plan will be available for public review and comment beginning on August 21, 2017. The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The draft Citizen and Community Participation Plan is available for comment and review during a 30-day period, from August 21, 2017 - September 20, 2017. The draft Citizen and Community Participation Plan can be found at the City’s Development Services Department at 505 S. Vulcan Avenue during business hours, on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov, at the Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and at the Encinitas Community Center. Please submit comments in writing no later than September 20, 2017, to: Nicole Piano- Jones, Management Analyst, at City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 or npiano@encinitasca.gov. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA. You may also provide comments on the draft Citizen and Community Participation Plan at that meeting. For questions or additional information, contact Nicole Piano-Jones at (760) 943-2237. 08/18/17 CN 20613 CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT – FIELD OPERATIONS SECTION 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) Urban Forestry Maintenance Services RFP 2017-03 The City is soliciting RFP from qualified firms to provide annual services for maintenance; GPS inventory, removal and replacement, as needed, within the City’s Community Forest. The City has approximately 15,000 street and park trees that comprise its Community Forest. The purpose of this contract is to provide the City with the best possible tree care to maintain the City's Community Forest at a level expected by the City’s residents, City Council, City staff, and visitors of the community. The selected firm will work closely with the City staff to ensure the most appropriate care and maintenance of the City’s Community Forest with sensitivity to the City, its residents and visitors. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the firm who best meets the City’s requirements and who offers the most advantageous combination of low price and highest qualifications for the criteria described in this document. The City shall reserve the right to select the most capable contractor to perform to the needs of the City; therefore this contract may not be awarded to the lowest bidder. The City Council will approve as part of the annual budget an annual contract amount. The City does not guarantee a specific amount of work and the quantity of work may increase or decrease depending on the annual needs of the Community Forest. All firms submitting bid proposals must hold a valid State California C-27 and a C-61/D49 Contractor’s License. Additionally, this contract requires a California state pest control license. All associated licenses shall be provided with the submission of bid proposals. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. PROPOSALS: Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Wed. Sept. 6, 2017 via the PlanetBids system used to download the RFP. 08/18/17, 08/25/17 CN 20612 CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-08 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-08 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting an amendment to Title 9 (Public Safety, Peace, and Welfare) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to add Chapter 9.27 (Deemed Approved Alcoholic Beverage Serving Establishments) for the purpose of protecting the public safety, peace, and welfare of the community by requiring all alcoholic beverage serving establishments authorized for retail sale of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption in the City to comply with nuisance-based performance standards.” The Deemed Approved Ordinance (DAO) gives the City an additional enforcement tool to help mitigate the nuisance based issues/activities associated with alcohol serving establishments; however, it has limitations. The DAO is designed to hold establishments accountable for failure to meet specified performance standards but not all nuisance behavior can be tied to a particular establishment. It can be challenging for a jurisdiction to prove that neighborhood littering, loitering and public intoxication are attributed to a particular alcohol serving establishment. If there is reasonable doubt, or a lack of clear evidence, the City will not be able to find the business owner of a particular establishment in violation of the DAO. Ordinance 2017-08 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 28, 2017 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 9, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 08/15/17 CN 20611 CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-10 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2017-10 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Section 2.30.020.E.1 of the Encinitas Municipal Code Regarding Commissioner Attendance Requirements” to amend E.1 to reflect on regular meetings and to remove the words “and/or special meetings.” The proposed amended section 2.30.020.E.1 would read “E. A board, commission, or committee member’s term shall be automatically terminated, with or without cause, upon the happening of one or more of the following: 1. The member is absent from three consecutive, regular meetings held by the member’s agency.” Ordinance 2017-10 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 9, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 23, 2017 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 08/18/17 CN 20610 SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Leucadia Flooding Issues Sump Areas Phase II CD17A Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on September 6, 2017. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City Street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, grading, asphalt concrete pavement, installing catch basins, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install catch basins within these sump areas. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate - $112,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer's estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Wednesday, August 16th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Frank Belock, PE Interim City Engineer DATE: END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 08/18/17, 08/25/17 CN 20606 T.S. No. 048233-CA APN: 255-070-40-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/19/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/18/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/25/2003, as Instrument No. 2003-0753349, Page 37783, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAVIER RUIZ, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER担 CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2504 JACARANDA AVENUE CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $146,408.44 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 048233-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 898291 08/18/17, 08/25/17, 09/01/17 CN 20608 Re: Creditor Association: SHADOWRIDGE SUNRISE OWNERS ASSOCIATION Property Owner(s): SHAHLA MEHRFAR, TRUSTEE OF THE MEHRFAR FAMILY TRUST DATED 06/01/2007 Property Address: 1766 SPYGLASS CIRCLE, VISTA, CA 92081 Mailing Address(if different): MASSIE BERMAN, APC IS ACTING IN THE FUNCTION OF A DEBT COLLECTOR, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE OF REAL PROPERTY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) DATED November 15, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at 9:00 a.m. on September 14, 2017, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of MASSIE BERMAN, 3588 4th Avenue, San Diego, California 92103, MASSIE BERMAN as Trustee, or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment/Lien (Civil Code Section 5675) which was caused to be recorded by SHADOWRIDGE SUNRISE OWNERS ASSOCIATION, (“Creditor Association”) pursuant to the authority of Civil Code Section 5675 in order to secure obligations in favor of the Creditor Association, which was recorded on November 15, 2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0620819 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on January 31, 2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0048680 of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5675, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of Massie Berman, APC, 3588 4th Avenue, Suite 200, San Diego, CA, 92103, County of San Diego, State of California, all that right, title and interest in the property situated in said County and State which is legally described in the legal description attached hereto as Exhibit “A.” Street address or other common designation of Property to be sold: 1766 SPYGLASS CIRCLE, VISTA, CA 92081 Name and address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: SHADOWRIDGE SUNRISE OWNERS ASSOCIATION c/o Massie Berman, APC 3588 Fourth Avenue, Suite 200 San Diego, California 92103 (619) 260-9010 During regular business hours current sale information may be obtained by calling (619) 260-9010. The status of a sale can be obtained during non-business hours at (619) 260-9010 x.4. Directions to and a detailed description of the above-entitled real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fee), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 1366, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the telephone number for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $28,395.76 for the delinquent assessments, late fees and legal fees. A NON JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE BY AN ASSOCIATION TO COLLECT UPON A DEBT FOR DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT SHALL BE SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. THE REDEMPTION PERIOD WITHIN WHICH THE SEPARATE INTEREST MAY BE REDEEMED FROM A FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH ENDS 90 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 2924(f), A NOTICE OF SALE IN CONNECTION WITH AN ASSOCIATION’S FORECLOSURE OF A SEPARATE INTEREST IN A COMMON INTEREST DEVELOPMENT SHALL INCLUDE A STATEMENT THAT THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN THIS PARAGRAPH. 08/18/17, 08/25/17, 09/01/17 CN 20607 T.S. No.: 2017-00645-CA A.P.N.:185-391-01-00 Property Address: 28421 Aerie Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/18/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Richard E Parks, II and Tonya Hammond-Parks, husband and wife as community property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 09/01/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0833568 in book ---, page--- and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/30/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 269,592.98 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 28421 Aerie Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 185-391-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 269,592.98. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-00645-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 24, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 08/04/17, 08/11/17, 08/18/17 CN 20559 T.S. No. 034880-CA APN: 121-352-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/11/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/28/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/17/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0586662, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JIMMIE T. CALAHAN AND JUDY D. CALAHAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER担 CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 494 HIGHLAND OAKS LANE FALLBROOK AREA, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,033,063.73 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 034880-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 897843 08/04/17, 08/11/17, 08/18/17 CN 20558 NOTICE OF LIEN SALE 2004 YAMAHA JETSKI YAMC9228H304 1980 ROADKING TRAILER 5HZBB918AA026050 LIENHOLDER: FRANK LIZARRAGA 8696 AVE COSTA BLANCA SAN DIEGO CA 92154 DATE OF SALE: AUGUST 28, 2017 TIME: 10:00 A.M. 08/18/17 CN 20616 NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 08/31-2017, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 8039 Kelly Onori 2. 8002 Kelly Onori 8/18, 8/25/17 CNS-3041343# CN 20609 NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LOUIS V. SCHOOLER Case # 37-2017-00017613-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Louis V. Schooler, aka Louis Viekoslav Schooler. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Andy Schooler in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Andy Schooler be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. P-1, Room 5th Floor located at 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner in pro per: Andy Schooler 341 Via Almansa Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 858-755-4317 08/11/17, 08/18/17, 08/25/17 CN 20605 ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00027357-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sarah Catherine Parker filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Sarah Catherine Parker changed to proposed name: Soraya Parker Orion. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sep 15, 2017 at 9:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Jul 26, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20567 ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00025540-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jerome Brooks filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jerome Brooks; change to proposed name: James Keaka Brooks. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 05, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 14, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20566 ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00025845-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Teresa Stewart on behalf of Jesse Reep filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jesse Edmund Reep; change to proposed name: Jesse James Stewart. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 05, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 17, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 07/28, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18/17 CN 20546 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019845 Filed: Aug 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FAY Center. Located at: 1214 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Katherine Smith, 1214 Caminito Septimo, Cardff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Katherine Smith, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20628 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018338 Filed: Jul 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enduring Fruit; B. Kuyasa Empowerment; C. The World Needs a Father; D. African Leadership Institute for Community Transformation. Located at: 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 130998, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lead to Serve, 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wayne L Gordon, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20627 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020037 Filed: Aug 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunshine Appraisals, Inc.; B. Sunshine Appraisals; C. Sunshine Real Estate. Located at: 3677 Marlesta Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sunshine Appraisals Inc., 3677 Maresta Dr., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/17/17 S/Shari Kludt, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20626 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020268 Filed: Aug 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Il Massaggio Di Sergio. Located at: 650 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2250 Avenida Magnifica #23M, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sergio D’Alcamo, 2250 Avenida Magnifica #23M, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sergio D’Alcamo, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20625 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020435 Filed: Aug 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1-800-Got-Junk?. Located at: 1955 Avenida Plaza Real, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 5323, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. COXFAM Environmental Services Inc., 1955 Avenida Plaza Real, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/03 S/William Glenn Cox, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20624 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020123 Filed: Aug 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lion Fit. Located at: 1361 Windsor Rd. #B, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Julia Lieberman, 1361 Windsor Rd. #B, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/17 S/Elizabeth Julia Lieberman, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20623 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020291 Filed: Aug 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tenet Financial Services. Located at: 2211 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Trend Financial Solutions Inc., 2211 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Okwaro Raura, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20622 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020573 Filed: Aug 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cakes by Adella. Located at: 743 Galaxy Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adella Frances Myers, 743 Galaxy Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/14/17 S/Adella Frances Myers, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20621 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019896 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stone Step Media. Located at: 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Loring Rubin, 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Andrew Laurence Rubin, 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/17 S/Matthew Loring Rubin, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20620 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018669 Filed: Jul 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mazda of Escondido; B. Mazda Escondido. Located at: 1560 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: 2555 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills MI 48302. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. UAG Escondido M1 Inc, 1560 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/15 S/Maggie Feher, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20619 Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-9020035 Filed: Aug 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Gibeon Graphics, Located at: 201 E Chapman Ave. #425, Placenta CA Orange County 92870. Mailing Address: 201 E Chapman Ave. #425, Placenta CA 92870. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 02/03/17 and assigned File #2017-001767. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Brenda Burrola, 201 E Chapman Ave. #425, Placenta CA 92870; 2. Daniel Azariah Randle, 6333 College Grove Way #9104, San Diego CA 92115. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership. S/Brenda Burrola, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20604 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018953 Filed: Jul 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nonstop Painting. Located at: 1100 Industrial Blvd., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911-2643. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin G Cortes, 1100 Industrial Blvd., Chula Vista CA 91911-2643. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/26/17 S/Martin G Cortes, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20603 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017790 Filed: Jul 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MicroActivist. Located at: 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shawn Patrick Berryhill, 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/17 S/Shawn Patrick Berryhill, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20602 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019771 Filed: Aug 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heritage Clothing Company. Located at: 118 Flamingo Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oscar Anthony Felix Mendoza, 118 Flamingo Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Oscar Anthony Felix Mendoza, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20601 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018493 Filed: Jul 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. N&E Delivery LLC; B. N & E Delivery LLC. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #280, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Airspace Technologies Inc., 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #280, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/14/16 S/Kevin R Lang, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20600 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019964 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blendy. Located at: 841 Kalpati Cir. #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dolores Lorraine Gugler, 841 Kalpati Cir. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dolores Lorraine Gugler, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20599 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019696 Filed: Aug 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CBD Elite; B. Vital Blends. Located at: 3985 Hibiscus Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Tori Fanale, 912 Begonia Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/05/16 S/Kelly Tori Fanale, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20598 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019455 Filed: Jul 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innerspace. Located at: 2220 Via Cascabel, Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Carroll Wireman, 2220 Via Cascabel, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/01 S/Laura Carroll Wireman, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20597 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019588 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Stone Construction. Located at: 1023 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231325, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blue Stone Properties Inc., 1023 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/17 S/Tom Hewitt, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20596 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019625 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kona Hut Coffee House. Located at: 1940 S Freeman St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tammy A Stepp, 1940 S Freeman St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/14 S/Tammy A Stepp, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20595 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016139 Filed: Jun 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palma de la Reina; B. Bel Mondo Condos. Located at: 5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92091. Mailing Address: PO Box 841, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Newport Pacific Inc., 5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/17 S/Caleb J McKinley, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20594 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019551 Filed: Aug 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NuPacifica Inc., B. NuPacifica Realty. Located at: 510 N Coast Hwy #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NuPacifica Inc., 510 N Coast Hwy #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Saldana, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20593 Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018452 Filed: Jul 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Journey Event Consultants. Located at: 3430 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Marie Robb, 3430 Donna Dr., Car