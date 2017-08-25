North County represented at Creme of the County

CORRECTION: Tyler Elsom, a player at Canyon Crest Academy selected for the Creme of the County, was misidentified as Tyler Sun.

REGION — Aaron Acosta has had a banner summer in which he went from a nondescript starter on Canyon Crest Academy’s varsity basketball team to his first college basketball scholarship offer.

Then he received an invitation that symbolized his growth.

Acosta was one of several North County standout basketball players invited to the 3P Creme of the County, an invitation-only basketball showcase that in its third year has been reserved for only the top prep hoop players in the county.

Acosta was selected to play in the 2018 “Crème” Game, which pits the very best seniors in a one-game showcase to cap the daylong event. Last year, Acosta didn’t receive an invitation to the event.

“It was definitely an honor and validation of the hard work that I’ve been putting in,” Acosta said.

Acosta and teammate Tyler Elsom are two of 14 players from North County to represent the region in the 2018 Creme game, a list that includes Vista standout and Dartmouth commit Taurus Samuels and El Camino standout Jalen Flanagan.

The event is organized by The Coast News’ Aaron Burgin, who operates the basketball scouting service Full-Time Hoops.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 2 at La Jolla Country Day High School.

Burgin said the event is aimed at providing basketball players in the Greater San Diego area, from eighth grade to 12th grade, an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of top scouts, college coaches and the community.

“There is a lot of talent in San Diego that often times hovers under the radar due to a number of factors,” Burgin said. “By putting many of the top players under one roof at such a desirable location as La Jolla Country Day, it will give them a chance to attain that exposure that so many of them are looking for.”

Burgin has partnered with a number of San Diego organizations to put together the showcase, starting with Jim Thompson, a longtime basketball coach and founder of the San Diego-based nonprofit 3Point Play.

Players will play in one hourlong game, with teams being picked by Burgin and a panel of coaches. Top players will play in “Creme” games, while other standouts will play in “Select” games.

The event is open to the public. Admission to the 3P Creme of the County is $5.